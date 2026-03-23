I won’t bow to blackmail – Commission Chairman 

Oborevwori, who spoke with Tidesports source on Friday, alleged that some coaches were being used by a former chairman of the Commission to cause disunity among the athletes and management staff in the build up to the 2026 National Sports Festival in Enugu.

His claim followed allegations that he was involved in a physical assault of a Kickboxing coach, Steve Momah, over a reimbursement of money.

Oborevwori said: “Some people are bent on tarnishing my image by circulating false story that I beat up coach Momah in my office. In the first place, where do I have the energy to beat up a kickboxing coach? It is mere blackmail, and I won’t bow to it.”

Narrating what transpired between he and coach Momoh, Oborevwo said: “I led Delta Sports contingent to the last National Sports Festival, which we won in Abeokuta. Shortly after the Games ended, I left for Portugal for an international assignment. While I was waiting to catch my flight in Lagos, I got a call from the Acting Director General that there was the need to hire more buses to take all the athletes to Asaba at once. I gave the approval and everyone left for Asaba happily. I returned from Portugal a few days later to pursue the monetary reward for our athletes and officials, which they got. The festival in Abeokuta took place more than 10 months ago.

It became so intense, and I waded in. Momoh did not stop, rather, he started insulting me, calling me all sorts of bad names. I was confused because as far as I am concerned, everything concerning transportation and payment of allowances for the Gateway Games was sorted out over 10 months ago.

“I called the Chief Security Officer (CSO), telling him that a coach wants to beat me up in my office. The CSO immediately contacted the police. But before the police arrived in my office, Momoh had apologized to us, pleading for forgiveness. When the police eventually came, I told them that the man is my staff, and that he had apologised. The matter ended, and I left the office to attend to some other issues. I was shocked to see messages being circulated that I beat up the kickboxing coach in my office. That is not true. These are cheap blackmail, and I see the hand of a former chairman of the Sports Commission in all these. He has been looking for a way to pull me down. I won’t fall to it. We are one united family, and I won’t allow anyone to cause division in our midst, particularly now that we have three major events before us,” Oborevwori stated.

Meanwhile, the kickboxing coach, Momoh, has petitioned multiple government authorities, alleging that he was beaten and threatened by Oborevwori in his office in Asaba.

According a letter made available to The Guardian, Momoh claimed the incident occurred on March 10, 2026.

He said that he visited the chairman’s office to demand repayment of personal funds he spent during the 2025 Ogun State Sports Festival.

In the petition signed by his legal counsel, Mr. K.C. Chibo of Watchers Chamber, Momah alleged that the situation degenerated into violence, adding that the chairman “resorted to beating and rough handling” him.

“One of the chairman’s personal aides, called “ONE BELLE,” also assaulted me in the process,” Momoh stated.