UI Professor Emerges PDP Chairman In Oyo

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), over the weekend, declared that the recent ruling of the Court of Appeal was purely procedural and did not in any material particular affect the legitimacy or tenure of the current Senator David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola led national leadership of the party

The ADC specifically said that the ruling of the appellate court in the ongoing leadership dispute within the party did not in any way alter its current leadership structure and reassured its members that it remains united and focused,

The party, which made the clarification, dismissed what it described as “misinterpretation and deliberate controversy” as part of attempts by “anti-democratic forces bent on imposing a one-party rule on Nigeria” in order to create confusion within the opposition.

These were contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who pointedly said that the Court of Appeal’s decision was procedural and did not determine the substantive issues raised in the case challenging the leadership of Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary.

The ADC explained that the appeal was dismissed on procedural grounds, and the court did not grant any relief to the plaintiff nor did it issue any order affecting the party’s leadership positions.

In the words of Mallam Abdullahi; “The Court of Appeal did not determine the substantive dispute regarding the leadership of the ADC.

“The case challenging the emergence of Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary remains pending before the Federal High Court of Nigeria and has not yet been heard or decided on its merits”.

The ADC further said that the Court of Appeal directed all parties to maintain the status quo, meaning that the current leadership arrangement remains unchanged pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The party therefore urged its members and the public not to be misled by what it described as “inaccurate interpretations” of the judgment circulating in some quarters.

It also said: “The ruling of the Court of Appeal is purely procedural and does not affect the legitimacy or tenure of the current national leadership of the party”.

The ADC therefore urged its supporters nationwide to remain calm and committed to the party’s programmes while the matter continues before the court.

PDP FACTION ELECTS TURNAH AS CHAIRMAN IN BAYELSA, UNVEILS NEW SECRETARIAT

By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over the weekend, swore in its Acting State Chairman and South-South zonal Secretary, Barr. George Turnah, as its substantive State Chairman.

The Tide monitored the State Congress of the party and reports that prior to electing its substantive State Executive Council (SEC), leaders of the party unveiled its new State Secretariat Complex in the Okutukutu town axis of the Isaac Adaka Boro Express Way.

The Tide further reports that the party’s new SEC members were elected through affirmation.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Bayelsa PDP State Congress Electoral Committee, Mr Austin Sor, said he was elated to lead national and state stalwarts of the party for the conduct of the State Congress.

He lauded Barr Turnah and other party executives, as well as its teeming supporters, for keeping the party alive in the state, noting that the PDP was still the party to beat in future elections.

In his acceptance speech shortly after his swearing-in, Barr Turnah said Bayelsans knew no other party than the PDP, saying the party had given the State all it needed in the past and present.

He stressed that in 2019, even when all hope was gone, God did a miracle for the party and a governor emerged.

The party’s new boss said he was ready to partner all stakeholders and party faithful to regain lost grounds to the party in the State, come 2027.

The Tide reports that the PDP in Bayelsa State had recently witnessed many of its members defecting en masse to the All Progressives Congress (APC) owing to factionalization of the party and the defection of the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri to the APC.

Barr Turnah who also thanked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, and its factional Acting National Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman, as well as Senator Samuel Anyanwu for their leadership, expressed the hope that the party would emerge even stronger in spite of the crisis currently rocking it.

“All what is happening is just for the moment. The God that returned power back to the PDP in the State in 2019, even when everyone thought it was over, is still the same God doing great things beyond man’s imagination.

“The PDP has given so much to us and this state that we cannot leave it. I want to promise you that we’ll not disappoint or disrespect you. We’ll work together and take back out state come 2027”, he said.

Others elected as state executive council members of the party with Barr Turnah include, Tonye Gabriel, State Deputy Chairman, Ato Alfreder Ebibofayei, State Secretary, Mietoikumo Opuofoni, Assistant Secretary, Biobelemoye Igoniwari, Treasurer, Abrakassa Ebiegberi, Assistant Treasurer and Erempagamo Eke-Spiff, Financial Secretary.

Also elected were, Amgbare Fullpower, Assistant Financial Secretary, Godspower Toruyokotie, Organizing Secretary, Ogbeintari Okere, Assistant Organizing Secretary, Ikaebimo Mark, Publicity Secretary, Smart Gboriebie, Assistant Publicity Secretary, Barr. Awudumapu Agorodi, Legal Adviser, Effort Kai, Assistant Legal Adviser, Sola Yoko Amain, Auditor, Dimaro Felix Enakpotari, Assistant Auditor and Nicholas Eferebo, State Youth Leader.

While, Azikiwe Isau emerged as Assistant Youth Leader, Evelyn Bolouebi Odi emerged as State Woman Leader and Wolisi Kosioma took the position of Assistant Woman Leader.