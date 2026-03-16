Politics
I Was Stubborn At The Beginning Of My Govt – Tinubu
President Tinubu disclosed this during an interfaith breaking of fast with senior journalists and media executives at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Saturday.
He also disclosed that his administration had opened up on the principles of true federalism to the extent that local governments now get direct allocation from the Federal Government.
“There’s no morning that I ever leave my house without going through the newspapers. It’s an addiction. I read all of you.
“It might not be in full detail, but headline, the one that would hit me and the ones that won’t.
“At the beginning of this administration, I was just a little bit stubborn, looking at opportunities to correct things and make life more easier for the downtrodden.
“We’ve opened up the principle of federalism to the extent that local governments are now getting their money, but how they use it is in your hands. So, don’t bombard me alone,” President Tinubu said.
Politics
UI Professor Emerges PDP Chairman In Oyo
The Tide source reports that Prof. Akinoso was elected alongside 38 other executive members of the party at the congress held on Saturday.
Other executive members are Dr Abiola Olaonipekun, who emerged as Secretary, Alhaja Latifah Latifu, Women Leader and Mr A. Adeleke, elected as Youth Leader.
It was learnt that the congress, which took place at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke Ado in Ibadan, was attended by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Police, other security agencies and prominent members of the party.
The election was supervised by electoral committee members, among whom were Prince Diran Odeyemi, who served as Chairman, Hon. Awoniyi Tolulope, Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, Queen Stepheine Oyechere, Alhaji Yusuf Abidakun, Mr Olumide Aguda and Dr Phillips Adeniyi, who served as Secretary.
Prof. Akinoso, in his inaugural address, urged members of the party to set aside intra-party differences.
He advised them to concentrate their resources on the promotion of the party, saying, “The primary responsibilities of party executive members are to coordinate party activities, ensure harmony among members, and ensure party victory during general elections.
“Our immediate assignments are to key into INEC released 2027 general election time-tables. As directed by the National Caretaker Committee of PDP, our party e-membership registration starts next week. We must be fully involved and do a membership drive.
“A political party is only relevant and benefits its members if it wins the election. This is our goal. We should set aside intra-party differences; concentrate our resources towards the promotion of the party. We will make necessary consultations and dialogue to actualise this”.
Politics
You’re Misleading Nigerians, APC Slams ADC Over Poverty Rate Report
The ruling party said the ADC had turned criticism of the APC-led administration into its operating manifesto instead of presenting concrete solutions to Nigeria’s economic challenges.
In a statement issued on Saturday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka, the party dismissed the ADC’s interpretation of a report presented at a policy dialogue organised by Agora Policy which suggested that the country’s poverty rate had risen from 49 per cent to 63 per cent.
Mr Morka said the opposition party’s reaction to the report as a “damning verdict” on the government’s economic policies reflected either ignorance of economic realities or deliberate political mischief.
“The African Democratic Congress’ attempt to spin a recent report presented at the Agora Policy dialogue indicating a rise of poverty rate of 63 per cent from 49 per cent as a damning verdict on this administration’s economic policies speaks either to its shocking ignorance of economic policy or its wilful blindness to the justification for, and transformative impacts of, ongoing economic reforms,” he said.
The APC spokesman noted that the report itself recognised the necessity of reforms aimed at correcting long-standing structural distortions in the economy.
According to him, the ADC had failed to present any credible alternative policy direction for Nigerians.
“Clearly, the ADC does not recognise itself as a political party. The ADC has not articulated a single alternative policy position or prescription of benefit to Nigerians. Condemning the APC and its policies has become its operating manifesto,” Mr Morka said.
He explained that major economic decisions taken by President Bola Tinubu, including the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of multiple foreign exchange windows, were necessary steps to rescue the country’s economy from collapse.
Mr Morka said the subsidy regime had for years placed a heavy burden on public finances, consuming trillions of naira annually while encouraging corruption, fuel smuggling and inefficiencies in the system.
He added that the reforms had helped redirect national resources to key sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education and social development.
The APC spokesman acknowledged that economic reforms often come with short-term hardship but stressed that the measures were essential to build a stronger and more resilient economy.
“Economic reform is never cost-free anywhere in the world. The transient hardship experienced by Nigerians was an inevitable cost of reforms meant to build and guarantee a better future for all Nigerians,” he said.
Mr Morka maintained that the country’s economic outlook was already improving, citing recent growth figures and stronger external reserves.
“Our economy has rebounded and is expanding steadily. The country’s Gross Domestic Product grew by 4.4 per cent last year and is projected to expand by 5.5 per cent this fiscal year, with foreign reserves now exceeding $50 billion,” he stated.
He also pointed to government initiatives designed to cushion the effects of economic adjustments on citizens, including cash transfer programmes, student loan schemes and the rollout of compressed natural gas (CNG) initiatives to reduce transportation costs.
Mr Morka reaffirmed that the APC-led administration would remain focused on rebuilding the economy and expanding social investments to support vulnerable Nigerians.
Politics
Despite A’Court Ruling, No Leadership Change Whatsoever, ADC Insists
The ADC specifically said that the ruling of the appellate court in the ongoing leadership dispute within the party did not in any way alter its current leadership structure and reassured its members that it remains united and focused,
The party, which made the clarification, dismissed what it described as “misinterpretation and deliberate controversy” as part of attempts by “anti-democratic forces bent on imposing a one-party rule on Nigeria” in order to create confusion within the opposition.
These were contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who pointedly said that the Court of Appeal’s decision was procedural and did not determine the substantive issues raised in the case challenging the leadership of Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary.
The ADC explained that the appeal was dismissed on procedural grounds, and the court did not grant any relief to the plaintiff nor did it issue any order affecting the party’s leadership positions.
In the words of Mallam Abdullahi; “The Court of Appeal did not determine the substantive dispute regarding the leadership of the ADC.
“The case challenging the emergence of Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary remains pending before the Federal High Court of Nigeria and has not yet been heard or decided on its merits”.
The ADC further said that the Court of Appeal directed all parties to maintain the status quo, meaning that the current leadership arrangement remains unchanged pending the determination of the substantive suit.
The party therefore urged its members and the public not to be misled by what it described as “inaccurate interpretations” of the judgment circulating in some quarters.
It also said: “The ruling of the Court of Appeal is purely procedural and does not affect the legitimacy or tenure of the current national leadership of the party”.
The ADC therefore urged its supporters nationwide to remain calm and committed to the party’s programmes while the matter continues before the court.
PDP FACTION ELECTS TURNAH AS CHAIRMAN IN BAYELSA, UNVEILS NEW SECRETARIAT
By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
The Bayelsa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over the weekend, swore in its Acting State Chairman and South-South zonal Secretary, Barr. George Turnah, as its substantive State Chairman.
The Tide monitored the State Congress of the party and reports that prior to electing its substantive State Executive Council (SEC), leaders of the party unveiled its new State Secretariat Complex in the Okutukutu town axis of the Isaac Adaka Boro Express Way.
The Tide further reports that the party’s new SEC members were elected through affirmation.
In his remarks, Chairman of the Bayelsa PDP State Congress Electoral Committee, Mr Austin Sor, said he was elated to lead national and state stalwarts of the party for the conduct of the State Congress.
He lauded Barr Turnah and other party executives, as well as its teeming supporters, for keeping the party alive in the state, noting that the PDP was still the party to beat in future elections.
In his acceptance speech shortly after his swearing-in, Barr Turnah said Bayelsans knew no other party than the PDP, saying the party had given the State all it needed in the past and present.
He stressed that in 2019, even when all hope was gone, God did a miracle for the party and a governor emerged.
The party’s new boss said he was ready to partner all stakeholders and party faithful to regain lost grounds to the party in the State, come 2027.
The Tide reports that the PDP in Bayelsa State had recently witnessed many of its members defecting en masse to the All Progressives Congress (APC) owing to factionalization of the party and the defection of the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri to the APC.
Barr Turnah who also thanked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, and its factional Acting National Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman, as well as Senator Samuel Anyanwu for their leadership, expressed the hope that the party would emerge even stronger in spite of the crisis currently rocking it.
“All what is happening is just for the moment. The God that returned power back to the PDP in the State in 2019, even when everyone thought it was over, is still the same God doing great things beyond man’s imagination.
“The PDP has given so much to us and this state that we cannot leave it. I want to promise you that we’ll not disappoint or disrespect you. We’ll work together and take back out state come 2027”, he said.
Others elected as state executive council members of the party with Barr Turnah include, Tonye Gabriel, State Deputy Chairman, Ato Alfreder Ebibofayei, State Secretary, Mietoikumo Opuofoni, Assistant Secretary, Biobelemoye Igoniwari, Treasurer, Abrakassa Ebiegberi, Assistant Treasurer and Erempagamo Eke-Spiff, Financial Secretary.
Also elected were, Amgbare Fullpower, Assistant Financial Secretary, Godspower Toruyokotie, Organizing Secretary, Ogbeintari Okere, Assistant Organizing Secretary, Ikaebimo Mark, Publicity Secretary, Smart Gboriebie, Assistant Publicity Secretary, Barr. Awudumapu Agorodi, Legal Adviser, Effort Kai, Assistant Legal Adviser, Sola Yoko Amain, Auditor, Dimaro Felix Enakpotari, Assistant Auditor and Nicholas Eferebo, State Youth Leader.
While, Azikiwe Isau emerged as Assistant Youth Leader, Evelyn Bolouebi Odi emerged as State Woman Leader and Wolisi Kosioma took the position of Assistant Woman Leader.
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