NSW NOT REPLACING AGENCIES, SAYS FAKOLADE AHEAD OF MARCH 27 LAUNCH

The Director of the Nigeria National Single Window Project, Tola Fakolade, has clarified that the platform will not replace any government agency involved in trade facilitation but will instead integrate their processes to eliminate duplication and improve efficiency.

Fakolade explained that the system is designed to ensure that once a release is issued by the Nigeria Customs Service, it would already reflect the risk assessment and compliance requirements of other port-related regulatory agencies.

According to him, key trade agencies were involved from the early stages of the project, with each nominating technical representatives who contributed to the development of the platform.

He noted that the system has already identified and addressed several duplicated processes that previously slowed cargo clearance and added no value to port operations.

NAGAFF President, Tochukwu Ezisi

Fakolade also disclosed that extensive training has been ongoing for over a month for end-users including importers, exporters, freight forwarders and officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

He added that training sessions are being conducted physically at designated centres that accommodate between 30 and 50 participants, while additional learning resources and explanatory videos have been made available online.

He further clarified that the NSW will operate alongside the B’Odogwu Customs Management System, describing the two platforms as complementary.

“The B’Odogwu system handles core Customs processes such as valuation and risk management, while the National Single Window serves as the single-entry portal for traders to submit documents and applications for approvals,” he said.

Fakolade added that when the platform goes live on March 27, 2026, initial services will include applications for import licences, certificates and permits for agencies such as Standards Organisation of Nigeria, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service and National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, as well as manifest submissions by shipping lines and airlines.

Meanwhile, Princess Chi Ezeh, Vice President (Seaports) of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), commended the committee driving the NSW Nigeria for recognising freight forwarders as critical stakeholders in the reform initiative aimed at improving trade facilitation in the country.

Ezeh noted that the decision to engage freight forwarders during the awareness and consultation stages of the project demonstrates that the implementation team understands the strategic role operators play in Nigeria’s port and logistics ecosystem.

She added that during the engagement sessions, freight forwarders were able to highlight some operational challenges they face at the ports, which the project team assured would be addressed.

She expressed optimism ahead of the planned launch of the National Single Window, urging the implementation team to ensure that the system is properly structured to enhance trade facilitation rather than create additional delays in cargo clearance processes.