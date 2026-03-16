Maritime
NIMASA PLEDGES INCLUSIVE MARITIME GROWTH,CELEBRATES WOMEN
Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, has reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to encouraging greater participation of women in Nigeria’s maritime sector, noting that sustainable progress in the industry requires the contributions of both men and women.
Dr. Mobereola made this known while delivering the keynote address at an event hosted by the Agency in Lagos to celebrate women in commemoration of the International Women’s Day 2026.
The NIMASA DG, who was addressing the gathering of women professionals from across Nigeria’s maritime industry stressed that the maritime sector presents enormous opportunities and remains a key driver of national economic development. He emphasized NIMASA’s long-term vision of supporting more women to build careers and leadership roles within the industry.
“Men cannot exist without women, and the maritime industry can only achieve sustainable growth when both genders contribute meaningfully to its development,” Dr. Mobereola said.
Highlighting the vast opportunities in the maritime industry, the NIMASA DG said that the Agency will continue to implement policies and initiatives that encourage the next generation of female professionals to explore careers within the sector.
Earlier in her welcome address, the Director of Financial Services Department at NIMASA, Dr. Odunayo Ani highlighted the growing influence of women in the maritime industry and the importance of inclusive leadership.
Dr. Ani who is also the President of the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) Nigeria further said that “Women in the maritime sector must continue to view compliance, leadership, and innovation from fresh perspectives that encourage inclusivity and sustainable growth within the industry”.
Dr. Odunayo also emphasized the need for stronger partnerships and collaboration among stakeholders to further expand opportunities for women in the sector, adding that NIMASA remains a strong example of institutional commitment to gender inclusion.
Goodwill messages were delivered by representatives of the various women-focused maritime organisations present, who commended NIMASA for its consistent support in advancing gender inclusion across the maritime industry. They also underscored the importance of mentorship, capacity building, and regional collaboration in empowering more women to take up leadership roles within the sector.
A high point of the event was a presentation by the guest speaker, Dr. Titilayo Enitan-Fowokan on “Navigating Nigeria’s Tax Reform: Opportunities for Women in the Shipping and Global Trade” where she examined how ongoing fiscal reforms could create new opportunities for women entrepreneurs and professionals in shipping, logistics, and global trade.
Dr. Enitan-Fowokan encouraged women in the maritime sector to position themselves strategically to leverage emerging opportunities within the evolving economic landscape.
[3 LASG IGNITES BORDER ECONOMY WITH CARGO FRIENDLY POWER GRID
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has commissioned major electrification projects along the vital Gbaji-Seme and Owode-Apa corridors in Badagry border communities, unlocking smoother cargo movement, extended business hours for traders, and stable electricity for cross-border commerce.
Key projects include three HC Tower Crossings, rehabilitated 33KV distribution lines, and connections to 51 transformer substations.
These upgrades address chronic power shortages, strengthening distribution to thousands of homes, shops, and businesses directly benefiting cargo handlers, truck depots, and markets at Nigeria’s gateway to Benin and West Africa.
Represented by Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu emphasized how reliable power extends trading hours for border markets, boosts artisan and small manufacturer productivity, and powers logistics operations for faster cargo processing.
“This isn’t just infrastructure,it’s restoring confidence, unlocking trade opportunities, and driving economic growth along these corridors,” he stated.
“The projects align with the THEMES+ Agenda’s focus on resilient energy infrastructure. With the new Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission now operational, the state is poised to regulate and expand supply, ensuring sustained benefits like reduced downtime for cargo clearance, enhanced security through better lighting, and improved operations at schools, clinics, and warehouses.
“Badagry’s role as a trade hub amplifies these gains: stable power supports 24/7 cargo handling, cold chain storage for goods, and efficient cross-border enterprise, stimulating commerce across West Africa.”
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
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Maritime
MWUN REAFFIRMS NON-PARTISAN STANCE AHEAD OF 2027 ELECTION
The Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has reaffirmed strong positions towards maintaining non partisan stance ahead of the 2027 general elections .
The President General of MWUN, Comrade Francis Bunu disclosed this while welcoming executives from the Transporters for Tinubu 2027 Political Support Group at its headquarters on 119 Osho Drive, Olodi-Apapa, Lagos,
The union boss underscored MWUN role as a neutral player in national development.
According to a statement signed by Comrade John Kennedy Ikemefuna, Head of Media for MWUN, the union’s President-General, hosted the visitors who outlined their initiative.
Comrade Bunu expressed gratitude for the recognition, affirming the union’s support for any efforts promoting progress, unity, and development in Nigeria.
He emphasized, however, that MWUN remains strictly non-partisan, committed solely to good governance and strategic initiatives that elevate the nation regardless of political affiliation.
This engagement highlights MWUN’s frontline position in labor and transport while reinforcing its impartial dedication to the country’s advancement.
The group aims to foster collaboration among government, transport operators, private entities, and grassroots stakeholders to boost national mobility, economic growth, and sectoral reforms.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Maritime
ASU BEKS APPEALS TO GOVT FOR TANTITA TO MANAGE NIMASA’S ABANDONED N50BN FLOATING DOCKYARD
The Chief Executive Officer of Maritime Media Limited and Convener of the Maritime Industry Merit Awards (MIMA), Elder Asu Beks, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to concession the abandoned floating dockyard owned by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), describing the asset as a “national embarrassment” after more than a decade of neglect.
Speaking during a live interview on Arise TV on Tuesday, Asu Beks said the floating dock, valued at about N50 billion, was originally planned to be deployed at Okerenkoko in Delta State to support training activities at the Nigerian Maritime University.
According to him, the asset has remained largely unused since its acquisition in 2016, moving between different facilities including the Naval Dockyard Limited, Continental Shipyard Limited and most recently Snake Island in Lagos without being fully operational.
Beks said the prolonged inactivity of the dockyard represents a huge financial loss to the country, especially as government continues to incur costs in maintaining the facility.
“Why should Nigeria allow an asset worth about N50 billion to waste away for over 10 years?” he asked.
He urged the Federal Government to urgently concession the facility to a credible Nigerian private company capable of restoring it to full operational capacity.
Beks specifically suggested Tantita Security Services Limited as a possible operator, citing the company’s track record in oil pipeline and maritime security operations in the Niger Delta.
“With the operational network and technical capacity of companies like Tantita, this abandoned asset can be transformed into a profitable national facility,” he said.
The maritime stakeholder also criticised past leadership in the sector for failing to address the situation, particularly during the tenure of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who served for eight years.
According to Beks, the continued neglect of the floating dockyard raises serious questions about asset management in Nigeria’s maritime sector.
He also questioned why successive leadership of NIMASA including former Director-Generals Dakuku Peterside and Bashir Jamoh did not resolve the issue during their time in office.
Beks urged the current Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, to take decisive action and change the narrative by ensuring the asset becomes productive.
He argued that reviving the dockyard would provide significant economic value to the country, particularly by strengthening ship repair capacity and supporting maritime training.
Beks further noted that issues such as the operationalisation of the floating dockyard and economic regulation in the shipping sector remain far more critical to the industry than symbolic achievements.
He stressed that Nigeria must prioritise the effective utilisation of strategic maritime assets to drive economic growth and reduce dependence on foreigners
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Maritime
NPA LICENSE APPROVAL DELAYS IS WORRISOME—ANLCA SCRIBE
Clearing agents operating at the nation’s ports have criticized the Nigerian Ports Authority ( NPA) over it’s silence regarding unprocessed operational licenses.
The agents warned that the situation could disrupt cargo clearance activities across the ports if urgent action is not taken.
Speaking during a media briefing, the National Public Relations Officer of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Mr. Emmanuel Onyeme called out spokesperson of the NPA, Mr. Ikechukwu Onyemekara, over alleged failure to respond to calls and messages from stakeholders.
Onyeme said dozens of freight agents who submitted applications for the NPA’s Clearing & Forwarding License operational clearance for PortPASS- an authority to do business with shipping companies have not received any response for more than two weeks
According to Onyeme, the approval from the NPA is a crucial requirement that allows freight agents to gain access to the ports and transact business with shipping companies and terminal operators after securing their licences from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).
“Without the Clearing & Forwarding License issued by the NPA, freight agents can not access the ports or engage shipping companies and terminal operators for cargo releases . It is a critical operational requirement,” Onyeme said.
He disclosed that the approval process, which was previously handled at NPA offices within the seaports, has recently been centralised at the authority’s headquarters, forcing agents to submit their documents directly to the office of the Managing Director.
However, Onyeme noted that many of the applications have remained unattended to it.
“As we speak, several freight agents have submitted their documents to the Managing Director’s office, and these applications have been lying there for more than two weeks without any form of response,” he said.
He warned that the silence from the authority is already creating anxiety within the freight forwarding community, especially as many shipping companies and terminal operators have indicated that from April 1, 2026, previously issued NPA Licence approvals will no longer be recognised.
Onyeme further expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the NPA’s spokesman, alleging that repeated attempts by stakeholders to reach him have been unsuccessful.
“The situation is worrisome because there is absolutely no feedback. Calls and text messages sent to the NPA spokesperson have not been responded to, leaving Custom Brokers and freight forwarders agents in the dark over the fate of their applications,” he said.
According to him, the delay could prevent many licensed customs agents from accessing the ports or engaging shipping companies, thereby affecting cargo clearance and port-related businesses.
He therefore called on the management of the NPA to urgently intervene and ensure that the pending approvals are processed without further delay.
“Even if the Managing Director is out of the country or unavailable, there should be a system that allows someone else to handle such important operational matters promptly,” Onyeme added.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
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