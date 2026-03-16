NIMASA PLEDGES INCLUSIVE MARITIME GROWTH,CELEBRATES WOMEN 

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, has reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to encouraging greater participation of women in Nigeria’s maritime sector, noting that sustainable progress in the industry requires the contributions of both men and women.

Dr. Mobereola made this known while delivering the keynote address at an event hosted by the Agency in Lagos to celebrate women in commemoration of the International Women’s Day 2026.

The NIMASA DG, who was addressing the gathering of women professionals from across Nigeria’s maritime industry stressed that the maritime sector presents enormous opportunities and remains a key driver of national economic development. He emphasized NIMASA’s long-term vision of supporting more women to build careers and leadership roles within the industry.

“Men cannot exist without women, and the maritime industry can only achieve sustainable growth when both genders contribute meaningfully to its development,” Dr. Mobereola said.

Highlighting the vast opportunities in the maritime industry, the NIMASA DG said that the Agency will continue to implement policies and initiatives that encourage the next generation of female professionals to explore careers within the sector.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Director of Financial Services Department at NIMASA, Dr. Odunayo Ani highlighted the growing influence of women in the maritime industry and the importance of inclusive leadership.

Dr. Ani who is also the President of the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) Nigeria further said that “Women in the maritime sector must continue to view compliance, leadership, and innovation from fresh perspectives that encourage inclusivity and sustainable growth within the industry”.

Dr. Odunayo also emphasized the need for stronger partnerships and collaboration among stakeholders to further expand opportunities for women in the sector, adding that NIMASA remains a strong example of institutional commitment to gender inclusion.

Goodwill messages were delivered by representatives of the various women-focused maritime organisations present, who commended NIMASA for its consistent support in advancing gender inclusion across the maritime industry. They also underscored the importance of mentorship, capacity building, and regional collaboration in empowering more women to take up leadership roles within the sector.

A high point of the event was a presentation by the guest speaker, Dr. Titilayo Enitan-Fowokan on “Navigating Nigeria’s Tax Reform: Opportunities for Women in the Shipping and Global Trade” where she examined how ongoing fiscal reforms could create new opportunities for women entrepreneurs and professionals in shipping, logistics, and global trade.

Dr. Enitan-Fowokan encouraged women in the maritime sector to position themselves strategically to leverage emerging opportunities within the evolving economic landscape.

[3 LASG IGNITES BORDER ECONOMY WITH CARGO FRIENDLY POWER GRID

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has commissioned major electrification projects along the vital Gbaji-Seme and Owode-Apa corridors in Badagry border communities, unlocking smoother cargo movement, extended business hours for traders, and stable electricity for cross-border commerce.

Key projects include three HC Tower Crossings, rehabilitated 33KV distribution lines, and connections to 51 transformer substations.

These upgrades address chronic power shortages, strengthening distribution to thousands of homes, shops, and businesses directly benefiting cargo handlers, truck depots, and markets at Nigeria’s gateway to Benin and West Africa.

Represented by Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu emphasized how reliable power extends trading hours for border markets, boosts artisan and small manufacturer productivity, and powers logistics operations for faster cargo processing.

“This isn’t just infrastructure,it’s restoring confidence, unlocking trade opportunities, and driving economic growth along these corridors,” he stated.

“The projects align with the THEMES+ Agenda’s focus on resilient energy infrastructure. With the new Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission now operational, the state is poised to regulate and expand supply, ensuring sustained benefits like reduced downtime for cargo clearance, enhanced security through better lighting, and improved operations at schools, clinics, and warehouses.

“Badagry’s role as a trade hub amplifies these gains: stable power supports 24/7 cargo handling, cold chain storage for goods, and efficient cross-border enterprise, stimulating commerce across West Africa.”