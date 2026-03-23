Nigeria Recorded Two World’s Deadliest Terror Attacks In 2025 –Report

Two terrorist attacks in Nigeria have been listed among the world’s deadliest incidents, according to the 2026 Global Terrorism Index.

The report ranked an attack on Darajamal village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State as the 10th deadliest terrorist incident globally.

The report stated that the incident occurred on September 5, 2025, when gunmen stormed the community, killing 58 villagers and five soldiers.

According to the report, about 30 of the attackers were reportedly killed by the Nigerian Army after the incident.

“The gunmen attacked the village of Darajamal, Bama Local Government Area, Borno State, on September 5, killing 58 villagers and five soldiers. Thirty of the gunmen were reportedly killed by the Nigerian Army after the attack. No organisation has claimed responsibility for the assault at the time of writing, although local media sources have attributed the attack to the Islamic State West Africa Province,” it said.

Another attack in the country was ranked 12th globally. The incident occurred on May 15, 2025, when Boko Haram terrorists attacked the neighbouring villages of Mallam Karamti and Kwatandashi in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Jihadists attacked the neighbouring villages of Mallam Karamti and Kwatandashi in Kukawa Local Government Area, Borno State, on May 15. According to local press reports, approximately 100 civilians were rounded up and taken into the forest, with 57 bodies later recovered and 70 individuals still missing. Media reports attribute the attack to Boko Haram’s JAS faction,” the report said.

The report also highlighted that the world’s deadliest terrorist attack occurred in Burkina Faso on October 9, 2025, when assailants attacked a military position between Djibo in Soum Province and Namsiguia in Bam Province.

More than 120 soldiers were killed, while 30 others were reported missing.

Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen claimed responsibility for the incident.

The second deadliest incident also occurred in Burkina Faso between April 1 and 3, when coordinated attacks were carried out on several villages in Sourou Province, Boucle du Mouhoun region.

At least 100 people, including civilians and Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland personnel, were killed, while several others were abducted.

The attackers also destroyed infrastructure, with Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen suspected to be responsible.

Another attack in Burkina Faso ranked third globally after assailants launched coordinated strikes on multiple locations, including a military camp in Djibo, Soum Province, on May 11, 2025.

No fewer than 100 people were killed by members of Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen who took responsibility for the attack.

The fourth deadliest incident occurred in Niger Republic on June 20, when gunmen attacked villagers near a mosque in Manda, Tera Department, Tillaberi region, killing at least 71 people and injuring 20 others.

The assailants also set fire to several houses. Local media attributed the attack to the Islamic State–Sahel Province.

The index further revealed that terrorism deaths in 2025 were heavily concentrated in five countries, Burkina Faso, Pakistan, Nigeria, Niger and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which together accounted for 70 per cent of global fatalities.

While Burkina Faso recorded the largest drop in terrorism-related deaths, Nigeria recorded the biggest increase, with fatalities rising by 237 in 2025.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo also experienced a sharp rise in deaths, largely driven by attacks by the Islamic State-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces.