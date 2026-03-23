DHQ Allays Fears As US Deploys Drones To Nigeria

Defence Headquarters has dismissed claims that the United States is planning to relocate its drone base, formerly in Niger Republic, to Nigeria, describing the speculation as untrue.

The rebuttal comes following a report by Reuters that the US has deployed multiple MQ-9 drones to Nigeria, alongside about 200 troops, to provide training and intelligence support to the Nigerian military in its fight against terrorism.

According to the report, MQ-9 drones, also known as Reaper drones, can loiter at high altitude for more than 27 hours and are capable of both intelligence gathering and airstrikes.

Reuters had reported that the Director of Defence Information at the DHQ, Maj Gen Samaila Uba, confirmed that the US was operating assets from Bauchi Airfield in the northeast.

“This support builds on the newly established US-Nigeria intelligence fusion cell, which continues to deliver actionable intelligence to our field commanders. Our U.S. partners remain in a strictly non-combat role, enabling operations led by Nigerian authorities,” he was quoted as saying.

The report noted that the troops are not integrated into Nigerian frontline units and that the drones are collecting intelligence rather than conducting airstrikes.

Addressing concerns that the deployment was part of a plan to relocate a US drone base to Nigeria, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj Gen Michael Onoja, said there was no evidence to support the claim.

“This is not true. All drones, if any, are operating under the auspices of the Nigerian military. Our engagement with the US forces is collaborative in nature,” Onoja said.

He added that there have been no discussions regarding relocating any US drone base to Nigeria.

“No. No such discussion on the table. Nigerians will be informed when such action is going to be taken,” he said.

The Defence Headquarters had earlier, on February 16, 2026, confirmed the deployment of about 100 US military personnel and equipment to Bauchi State.

The military high command explained that the American personnel are technical specialists deployed for training, intelligence sharing, and advisory roles, stressing that they are not involved in direct combat operations against militant groups.