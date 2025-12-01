RSG, TAF Africa Launch Joint Initiative For Inclusive Governance

The Rivers State Government has said that it is committed to strengthening its collaboration with TAF Africa to enhance inclusive governance across all strata, especially for Persons Living With Disabilities (PWDs).

The Head of Service, Dr Inyingi Brown, disclosed this at the opening of a two-day capacity building workshop for 31 Disabilities and Gender Desk Officers, organised by TAF Africa in Port Harcourt.

Brown, represented by the Director of Administration, Office of the Head of Service, Mr Chimenum Mpi, said that the State Government had nominated Disability and Gender Desk Officers across 31 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

She emphasised the importance of collaboration between TAF Africa and the State Government on inclusive governance.

She commended TAP Africa for its continued partnership and unwavering commitment to building a society where no one would be left behind.

Brown described the training as a significant step in building a public service that reflects fairness, access, and dignity for all.

“Your work strengthens institutions, shapes policies and, more importantly, gives voice and visibility to PWDs across our nation,” Brown said.

She urged the beneficiaries to translate their experiences to better the State Government and society.

She further advised them to return to their various offices determined to drive real, practical change.

She said that the Office of the Head of Service remained committed to strengthening institutional frameworks that support inclusion.

“We will continue to partner with credible organisations, like TAF Africa, to ensure that public service meets global standards in disability inclusive governance,” she said.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of TAF Africa, Mr Jake Epelle, said the collaboration between the Rivers Government and TAF Africa would strengthen accountability, promote inclusive policy implementation, and enhance service delivery for citizens with disabilities in the state.

Epelle commended the State Government for the establishment and nomination of the desk officers and approval of the training, which he described as a major milestone in the advancement of disability- inclusive governance in the state.

He said that the training was part of the Disability Inclusive Governance Project in Rivers, funded by the Disability Rights Fund.

He said that the training aimed at equipping the officers with practical knowledge, tools, and strategies to effectively champion disability inclusion within their respective MDAs.

According to him, the swift and affirmative response of the State Government demonstrates a renewed commitment to upholding the rights, dignity, and meaningful participation of PWDs in public life, as well as mainstreaming disability inclusion in government systems, policies, and service delivery.

Epelle said with the establishment of the desks and capacity-building programme, Rivers was charting a transformative path towards a government system that truly reflects disability inclusive.

He affirmed the oganisation’s commitment to supporting the State Government and Rivers people in achieving full compliance with national and international disability rights standards.

The Keynote Speaker, Dr Krakrafaa Bestman, emphasised the importance of inclusivity and diversity in governance.

Bestman underscored the need to include PWDs in decision-making, policy design, service delivery, and accountability.

He also highlighted the need for leaders to move beyond compliance towards excellence in practice, translating policy into measurable impact.

The event was attended by government officials, partners, and members of the Rivers public service with the aim of exploring ways to move from policy to practice in disability inclusion.

