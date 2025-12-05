NUPRC, Others Back Inclusive Development For PWDs In Niger Delta

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting inclusive development in the Niger Delta region, with particular focus on Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The Chief Executive Officer, NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, made the remark, during a one -day workshop organised by the Center for Citizens with Disabilities(CCD) for PWDs, held in Port Harcourt.

Komolafe represented by Dr. Ogechi Opete, the Deputy Director at NUPRC, Port Harcourt Regional Office, acknowledged that the workshop with the theme “Ending Barriers Against Niger-DeItans with Disabilities (EBANA)was apt.

He emphasised that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 provided a legal framework for promoting social equity and inclusion in host communities.

Komolafe noted that the Host Community Development Regulations of 2022 mandates participatory needs assessment, stakeholder engagement, and transparent governance structures.

The NUPRC chief executive officer stressed that PWD-inclusive planning was not optional, but a requirement for development projects, saying that representation of PWDs in governance structures was vital to ensuring their unique needs were met.

He said that the commission would ensure full compliance with the PIA and Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT) regulations, strengthen accountability, and support initiatives that promote equity and social harmony in host communities.

Earlier, the Acting Director of the CCD, Mr Godwin Unumeri, stated that the workshop was aimed at finalising a regional demand charter for the inclusion of PWDs in the petroleum industry act benefit structures.

Unumeri stated that the organisation had developed a regional demand charter for the nine Niger Delta states, highlighting the needs of PWDs, including accessible infrastructure, education, and employment opportunities.

The acting director said that the stakeholders, including PWDs, policymakers, and advocates gathered to deliberate on measures to ensure that the PWDs demand charter would be included in the PIA’s host community development trusts, needs assessments, and budgets.

“The stakeholders will review and finalise the charter, which will be presented to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission to form a supplementary act for disability inclusion”, he said.

Unumeri appealed to NUPRC to develop a supplementary act that would ensure host community development trusts prioritises disability inclusion in their needs assessments, development plans, and budgets.

Also, Mr. Amadi Onyekwere, the Director of Petroleum Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resource, Abia, said that the initiative was a right step to ensuring that right and needs of the PWDs were recognised and properly addressed in the oil and gas sector.

Onyekwere said that the PIA was a landmark legislation governing Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, but that the PWDs were not properly considered.

He said that the situation could be changed by co-creating the charters demands of the PWDs.

He called on the HCDT to integrate disability related concerns, providing support for infrastructure development, economic empowerment and social services.

The director also called on Nigerian government and industry regulators to consider amendment of the relevant sectors of the PIA act to include appropriate qualified PWDs into relevant communities of the HCDT.

He also called on government to recognise state ministry vested with oil and gas portfolio in host communities mattered.

Onyekwere stated that the governor of Abia, Dr Alex Otti, through the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources strongly advocated inclusivity in the membership of the trust.

He reaffirmed that Abia Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources would always work with the government for effective implementation of the PIA for the good of the people.

The Tide source reports that the workshop drew stakeholders from across the nine states of the Niger Delta region lity inclusion.