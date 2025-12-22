RIVCHPP Enrols Over 140,000 Residents as Rivers Marks Universal Health Coverage Day

The Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP) has announced that over 140,000 persons living and doing business in Rivers State have so far enrolled in its health insurance scheme.

The disclosure was made by the Executive Secretary of RIVCHPP, Dr Vetty Agala, during the 2025 Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day celebration, themed “Unaffordable Health Costs – We’re Sick of It!”. The event held at the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Hall along the East–West Road, Port Harcourt.

Dr Agala eulogised the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for providing an enabling environment that promotes access to affordable healthcare for residents of the state. She also expressed gratitude to the Commissioner for Health, Dr Adaeze Oreh, commending her leadership acumen, which she said has contributed significantly to the transformation of the state’s health sector.

Reiterating the vision of RIVCHPP, Dr Agala stated that the programme remains committed to ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare for every resident of Rivers State. She disclosed that over 120 healthcare providers have been engaged across the 23 local government areas of the state to drive the initiative, noting that the state government’s goal of leaving no one behind in healthcare delivery remains a critical task that must be accomplished.

According to her, RIVCHPP has recorded several milestones under her leadership, including the conferment of Universal Health Coverage Ambassador on the Wife of the Governor, Lady Valerie Fubara, and the designation of the Deputy Governor as Universal Health Coverage Advocate for Rivers State. Other achievements, she said, include the presentation of awards to deserving personalities and institutions, as well as sustained awareness campaigns on the benefits of the RIVCHPP to institutions, establishments and key stakeholders across the state.

Dr Agala called for stronger collaboration and support from individuals and organisations living and doing business in Rivers State, stressing that the annual token of ?15,000 is minimal compared to the benefits of having unhindered access to quality healthcare.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Adaeze Oreh, said the Rivers State Government is determined to ensure that every child has unhindered access to healthcare services. Represented by Dr Bright Ogbonnah, she applauded the efforts of the RIVCHPP Executive Secretary in implementing the health vision of Governor Fubara.

She noted that the governor’s health sector agenda is focused on improving the quality of life of the people of Rivers State through accessible and affordable healthcare services.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Professor Dike Princewill, assured that stakeholders are ready to give the necessary support to RIVCHPP to ensure a sustainable and effective healthcare system in the state.

Highlights of the event included a street walk across parts of Port Harcourt, panel discussions, presentations by resource persons on the theme of the celebration, and free health-related outreach activities.