Philanthropist Task Philanthropist On less than in the society  …Bags Distinguished Leadership Award 

A philanthropist, Her Royal Majesty Ambassador Patricia Alakwe has called on public spirited individuals to support the less privileges in the society.

She said this shortly after being conferred with Distinguished Leadership Award by organizers of The Oyigbo Merit Award recently at Oyigbo in Rivers state.

Ambassador Patricia Alakwe who is the Ezenwanyi 1 of Igboland also stressed the need for the development of infrastructure in the area.

She pledged to continuos use of her resources to improve the lives of the less privileges in the society, adding that time has come for those blessed by God to reach out to the less privileges in the society.

The Ezenwanyi 1 of Igboland also stressed the need for the government to come to the aide of Oyigbo people through the development of infrastructural facilities.

Alakwe commended the organizers of The Oyigbo Merit Award for the honour done to her , assuring that she will not relent in doing her best for the good of the entire Oyigbo local government area.

It would recalled that Her Royal Majesty, Eze ambassador Patricia Alakwe, Ezenwayi 1 of igbo was a propagator of igbo culture and heritage.

A successful business woman and a philanthropist, Alakwe has touched the lives of thousands of less privilege persons across the state.

According to the organizers of the event,”Her Royal Majesty is a successful business woman and a philanthropist per excellence who has touched lives of many, especially the widows and less privileged.

They said even though She is based in Europe,her commitment to the development of igbo cultural heritage , and Manpower was second to none.

Earlier while presenting the award,founder Oyigbo Merit Award Mr Samuel Chikwe said the gesture was based on her dedication to the cause of the less privileges in the society.

Chikwe said the award was to encourage her to do more for the society.

The event was attended by people from all walks of life.