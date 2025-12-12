Players Battle For Honours At PH International Polo Tourney 

Players from within and outside Nigeria will from January 11-17, 2026 gather in Rivers State for the 2026 NPA Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament with the theme: “United By The Game.”

Among the trophies to be contested for are Rowland Cookey-Gam, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, King T.J.T Princewill, T.Y Danjuma, Armed Forces Remembrance, President and Governor cups, in addition to a special memorial cup in honour of late former president of the club, Rowland Cookey-Gam.

The President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Prince Henry Agbodjan, at a media briefing, stated that this year’s edition seeks to deepen unity and inclusiveness.

According to him, “Like the theme of this year’s tournament said, it’s united by the game. So for us as polo club, it’s a diverse group of people. Polo in itself is played in very diverse manners, and we believe in diversity, equity, and inclusiveness as well. So for us both, male and female, no matter where you come from, we are in a united front to ensure that next year’s tournament will be a major success.

“And if you see again clearly, as part of preparations for this tournament, we have one of our own who we lost 20 years ago in a plane crash. Rowland Cookey-Gam and you can see him clearly in the part of the emblem for this year’s tournament. So, we’re going to use this tournament to eulogize him, remember him, and of course, appreciate his work for polo within the Harcourt Polo Club and polo in general around the world.”

Agbodjan noted that the club was able to achieve its goals during the last tournament, especially in the area of catching them young and taking polo to the grassroots, adding “So we commenced our Catch Get Young program and it was very well received by the public and are going to intensify the program.”

“And we hope that this whole thing will yield the right dividends in the next four to five years where we see great polo players all from Port Harcourt and the Niger Delta at large, contesting and competing against the best in the country and of course around the world as well,” he stressed.

He commended the Rivers State Government and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), alongside other private and corporate sponsors for their continued support to the club over the years, whilst assuring that the flagship polo tournament in the country would continue to draw people from all walks of life.

The club president assured of adequate security before, during and after the tournament, as well as entertainment that will feature varieties of local and national artistes, among others.

Also speaking, the captain of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Dr. Ikenna Nebolisa disclosed that players from Iran, Mexico, England, Argentina, among others would be participating at the tourney, in addition to entries from Lagos, Ibadan, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Jos.