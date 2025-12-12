New W.White Cup: GSS Elekahia Emerged Champions

Government Secondary School ( GSS) Elekahia has won the second edition of the New W.W. White all Secondary schools football competition in Rivers State, sponsored by Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Elekahia boys (players) thrashed one of the highly rated teams in the competition Government Secondary School Rebisi 4-1 to emerged champions.

The final encounter which took place at Sharks Football Club Stadium, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, was well attended by some important dignitaries in the State, including the Managing Director of NDDC Dr. Samuel Ogbuku.

Speaking at the event Dr. Ogbuku, assured that NDDC will continue to engage youths in region meaningfully and support school activities, arts and culture, including music, saying that talents discovery is not limited to only sports alone.

According to him NDDC provided this platform to showcase their talents and become valuable to themselves and society.

“I want to assure you that NDDC will always support such events, school activities, not only W.W.White cup, we are also supporting secondary schools in the region, in the area of arts culture, including music because talent is not limited to only sports”, Dr. Ugbuku said.

He advised teams that lost to go back to the drawing board, know the reasons why they lost and improve, and those that won should equally work hard to defend their trophy in next edition, saying that sports is a healthy competition, it is not for bitterness.

” For me all the teams that participated are all winners, sports is healthy competition, it is not for bitterness. We will keep on engaging youths so that we discover new talents”, he stated.

At the end of the event winners, GSS Elekahia goes home with the sum of N2.5M, while second place GSS Risbisi pocketed the sum of N1.75 , as third place Pabod model Secondary School also goes home with the sum of N1.25M as they beat Government Secondary School Azuabie 1-0.

Tonye Orabere