Connect with us

Sports

AllStars Club Renovates Tennis Court… Appeal to Stop Misuse

Published

1 day ago

on

Port Harcourt AllStars Tennis Club, old Port Harcourt township, has renovated and commissioned its  training court at Niger/Bende Street, No.5 field popularly known as Information centre, in Port Harcourt.
The court was officially declared opened by Commander Abdul Qadir Yumusa (rtd), President of Police Tennis Club, after it undergone total renovation.
Speaking at the occasion, the President of Port Harcourt AllStars Tennis Club, Engr. Ifiesimama Omineokuma,  decried the intentional misused of the sports facilities which Rivers State Government built for the purpose of grassroots sports development.
According to him, the centre which accommodates two tennis courts and one volleyball court has become burial and wedding centres on weekly basis thereby obstructing sports activities.
“The Exco of the club normally renovate and maintain these facilities because most times we organise grassroots tennis programme for primary and secondary school children in the State.
“No doubt we have discovered some talents through our programmes but it is disheartened to note that most times when we come, we can’t access the tennis courts following wedding, burial programmes etc.
“Consequently, we  are appealing to the appropriate authorities to regulate these activities on  sporting facilities, as the club has taken the responsibility to maintain the facilities, hence we  are equally using it to train”, Engr. Omineokuma said.
He advised members of the tennis club to conduct themselves very well anytime they come for training.
Tonye Orabere
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Sports

New W.White Cup: GSS Elekahia Emerged Champions

Published

1 day ago

on

December 12, 2025

By

Government Secondary School ( GSS) Elekahia has won the second edition of the New W.W. White all Secondary schools football competition in Rivers State, sponsored by Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
The Elekahia boys (players) thrashed one of the highly rated teams in the competition Government Secondary School  Rebisi 4-1 to emerged champions.
The final encounter which took place at Sharks Football Club Stadium, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, was well attended by some important dignitaries in the State, including the Managing Director of NDDC Dr. Samuel Ogbuku.
Speaking at the event Dr. Ogbuku, assured that NDDC will continue to engage youths in region meaningfully and support school activities, arts and culture, including music, saying that talents discovery is not limited to only sports alone.
According to him NDDC provided this platform to showcase their talents and become valuable to themselves and society.
“I want to assure you that NDDC will always support such events, school activities, not only W.W.White cup, we are also supporting secondary schools in the region, in the area of arts culture, including music because talent is not limited to only sports”, Dr. Ugbuku said.
He advised teams that lost to go back to the drawing board, know the reasons why they lost and improve, and those that won should equally work hard to defend their trophy in next edition, saying that sports is a healthy competition, it is not for bitterness.
” For me all the teams that participated are all winners, sports is healthy competition, it is not for bitterness. We will keep on engaging youths so that we discover new talents”, he stated.
At the end of the event winners, GSS  Elekahia  goes home with the sum of N2.5M, while  second place GSS Risbisi pocketed the sum of N1.75 , as third place Pabod model Secondary School also goes  home with the sum of N1.25M as they beat Government Secondary School Azuabie 1-0.
Tonye Orabere
Continue Reading

Sports

Players Battle For Honours At PH International Polo Tourney 

Published

1 day ago

on

December 12, 2025

By

Players from within and outside Nigeria will from January 11-17, 2026 gather in Rivers State for the 2026 NPA Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament with the theme: “United By The Game.”
Among the trophies to be contested for are Rowland Cookey-Gam, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, King T.J.T Princewill, T.Y Danjuma, Armed Forces Remembrance, President and Governor cups, in addition to a special memorial cup in honour of late former president of the club, Rowland Cookey-Gam.
The President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Prince Henry Agbodjan, at a media briefing, stated that this year’s edition seeks to deepen unity and inclusiveness.
According to him, “Like the theme of this year’s tournament said, it’s united by the game. So for us as polo club, it’s a diverse group of people. Polo in itself is played in very diverse manners, and we believe in diversity, equity, and inclusiveness as well. So for us both, male and female, no matter where you come from, we are in a united front to ensure that next year’s tournament will be a major success.
“And if you see again clearly, as part of preparations for this tournament, we have one of our own who we lost 20 years ago in a plane crash. Rowland Cookey-Gam and you can see him clearly in the part of the emblem for this year’s tournament. So, we’re going to use this tournament to eulogize him, remember him, and of course, appreciate his work for polo within the Harcourt Polo Club and polo in general around the world.”
Agbodjan noted that the club was able to achieve its goals during the last tournament, especially in the area of catching them young and taking polo to the grassroots, adding “So we commenced our Catch Get Young program and it was very well received by the public and are going to intensify the program.”
“And we hope that this whole thing will yield the right dividends in the next four to five years where we see great polo players all from Port Harcourt and the Niger Delta at large, contesting and competing against the best in the country and of course around the world as well,” he stressed.
He commended the Rivers State Government and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), alongside other private and corporate sponsors for their continued support to the club over the years, whilst assuring that the flagship polo tournament in the country would continue to draw people from all walks of life.
The club president assured of adequate security before, during and after the tournament, as well as entertainment that will feature varieties of local and national artistes, among others.
Also speaking, the captain of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Dr. Ikenna Nebolisa disclosed that players from Iran, Mexico, England, Argentina, among others would be participating at the tourney, in addition to entries from Lagos, Ibadan, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Jos.
Continue Reading

Sports

NFF To Discuss Unpaid Salaries  Surrounding  S’Eagles Coach

Published

1 day ago

on

December 12, 2025

By

The Nigeria Football Federation has moved to address concerns over national team head coach Eric Chelle’s unpaid wages as preparations intensify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco (AFCON).

Public scrutiny grew this week after reports revealed that the Super Eagles boss is owed three months’ salary and unpaid bonuses. The issue surfaced despite Chelle having made no formal complaint since taking over in January following Augustine Eguavoen’s exit.

Under the Malian coach, optimism has returned to the Super Eagles setup. Although Nigeria struggled during the World Cup qualification period before his appointment, Chelle has not lost a competitive match in regulation time, and his calm leadership has been widely praised.

Tension heightened when news of his unpaid wages came to light, raising questions about Nigeria’s AFCON readiness and the federation’s administrative processes.

Senior officials within the NFF told Tidesports source that the salary delay was linked to financial processing rather than neglect. They explained that Chelle had earlier received advance payments, and his pending earnings had already been approved internally. Final disbursement, they said, is now awaiting treasury clearance.

The federation has faced increased calls to improve its internal structure after a turbulent 2024 marked by managerial instability. Finidi George resigned after failing to receive adequate institutional support, prompting Eguavoen’s brief return before Chelle’s appointment.

Additional context emerged in May when the National Sports Commission confirmed it funded Chelle’s salary upfront until October through a presidential support arrangement with that temporary arrangement now expired, the responsibility has reverted fully to the NFF.

The Super Eagles prepare to submit their 28-man squad for AFCON, clarity around administrative matters has become essential the fnal squad lists must be submitted by December 11, with players scheduled to report by December 15. Nigeria will hold camp in Egypt before travelling to Morocco for their opening match against Tanzania on December 23.

The three time champions into Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania, Nigeria enters the tournament aiming for a fourth continental title.

Continue Reading

Trending