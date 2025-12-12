AllStars Club Renovates Tennis Court… Appeal to Stop Misuse

Port Harcourt AllStars Tennis Club, old Port Harcourt township, has renovated and commissioned its training court at Niger/Bende Street, No.5 field popularly known as Information centre, in Port Harcourt.

The court was officially declared opened by Commander Abdul Qadir Yumusa (rtd), President of Police Tennis Club, after it undergone total renovation.

Speaking at the occasion, the President of Port Harcourt AllStars Tennis Club, Engr. Ifiesimama Omineokuma, decried the intentional misused of the sports facilities which Rivers State Government built for the purpose of grassroots sports development.

According to him, the centre which accommodates two tennis courts and one volleyball court has become burial and wedding centres on weekly basis thereby obstructing sports activities.

“The Exco of the club normally renovate and maintain these facilities because most times we organise grassroots tennis programme for primary and secondary school children in the State.

“No doubt we have discovered some talents through our programmes but it is disheartened to note that most times when we come, we can’t access the tennis courts following wedding, burial programmes etc.

“Consequently, we are appealing to the appropriate authorities to regulate these activities on sporting facilities, as the club has taken the responsibility to maintain the facilities, hence we are equally using it to train”, Engr. Omineokuma said.

He advised members of the tennis club to conduct themselves very well anytime they come for training.

