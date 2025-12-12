NFF To Discuss Unpaid Salaries  Surrounding  S’Eagles Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation has moved to address concerns over national team head coach Eric Chelle’s unpaid wages as preparations intensify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco (AFCON).

Public scrutiny grew this week after reports revealed that the Super Eagles boss is owed three months’ salary and unpaid bonuses. The issue surfaced despite Chelle having made no formal complaint since taking over in January following Augustine Eguavoen’s exit.

Under the Malian coach, optimism has returned to the Super Eagles setup. Although Nigeria struggled during the World Cup qualification period before his appointment, Chelle has not lost a competitive match in regulation time, and his calm leadership has been widely praised.

Tension heightened when news of his unpaid wages came to light, raising questions about Nigeria’s AFCON readiness and the federation’s administrative processes.

Senior officials within the NFF told Tidesports source that the salary delay was linked to financial processing rather than neglect. They explained that Chelle had earlier received advance payments, and his pending earnings had already been approved internally. Final disbursement, they said, is now awaiting treasury clearance.

The federation has faced increased calls to improve its internal structure after a turbulent 2024 marked by managerial instability. Finidi George resigned after failing to receive adequate institutional support, prompting Eguavoen’s brief return before Chelle’s appointment.

Additional context emerged in May when the National Sports Commission confirmed it funded Chelle’s salary upfront until October through a presidential support arrangement with that temporary arrangement now expired, the responsibility has reverted fully to the NFF.

The Super Eagles prepare to submit their 28-man squad for AFCON, clarity around administrative matters has become essential the fnal squad lists must be submitted by December 11, with players scheduled to report by December 15. Nigeria will hold camp in Egypt before travelling to Morocco for their opening match against Tanzania on December 23.

The three time champions into Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania, Nigeria enters the tournament aiming for a fourth continental title.