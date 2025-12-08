The Licenced Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria, (LECAN) Rivers State chapter has announced its preparedness to organize free electrical installation training for youths in Rivers State in 2026 as part of its social responsibility policy and commitment to grooming professionals in the electricity industry.
Chairman of LECAN in Rivers State, Engr Lekia Emmanuel who disclosed this during a special end of year event of the association held in Port Harcourt on Thursday, said the move was aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring sanity in the energy sector.
He explained that the training will be conducted under the supervision and certification of, Nigeria Electricity Management Services Agency, NEMSA, the parent and regulatory body of LECAN.
Engr Lekia Emmanuel further hinted that the association will embark on intensive sensitization of the public on safety standards and enforcements through the mass media while strengthening stakeholders collaboration.
He explained that, ” We in LECAN has resolved to promote professionalism in the electricity sector by carrying out free electrical installation training for youths in Rivers State, this will enable young Nigerians to develop great potentials in this important sector of the Nigeria economy.”
“It will also help in checking the infiltration of quacks, we’ll also engage critical stakeholders to enhance safety standards and enforcement in the electricity related activities and contracts.”
The association also used the event to honor veterans and other personalities that have contributed immensely to the development of the association with Excellence Service Awards.
These include;  Engr Jamila Yusuf, Area Inspecting Engineer, Port Harcourt Inspectorate Field office, Elder Igwe Worli, Patron,  Chief Afuedeli Moses, LECAN Zonal Coordinator, Mr Friday Deetam Kor, Comrade Valentine Nwigwe, Elder Mission Saagbara and Mr Austine Obilor.
In her remarks, the Area Inspecting Engineer Port Harcourt Inspectorate Field office of NEMSA, who was represented by Engr Josephine Ekpo commended LECAN for its commitment to safety standards and professionalism and assured a robust collaboration with the association.
On his part, the Secretary of Rivers State chapter of LECAN, Engr Nornubari Kor expressed gratitude to God for making the association to carry through the 2025 fiscal year with remarkable achievements.
He urged members of the LECAN to  key into the activities of the association in 2026 with renewed zeal and deep sense of commitments to achieve desired objectives.