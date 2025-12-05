MOSIEND URGE NDDC TO EMBARK ON WATER PROJECTS IN BUGUMA …TASK RSG TO REVAMP BUGUMA FISH FARM

The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has called on the Management of Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC to embark on the water projects in Buguma city in Asari Toru Local Government Area, Rivers state

The Group called on the Rivers state government to revamp the Buguma fish farm to create employment for the teeming youths

On the water project in Buguma, MOSIEND said the population of Buguma has increased tremendously as the residents need more water projects to enhance the daily livelihood of the people

The Group also appealed to the Chairman of the council to assist in making the project a reality and attracts more developmental projects to the city

This call was on Rhythm 93.7 FM Port Harcourt, Radio program, Talk of the Town, by MOSIEND Eastern Zonal Coordinator of MOSIEND Half Hour Comrade Tammy Bruce Longjohn alongside Mark Ojuka,Chairman of Buguma and Hon Sandra Owunari JP Chairman Obuama and monitored by our correspondent

Comrade Ojuka also called on the Management of Liquidifed Natural Gas NLG to embark on a free medical outreach in all Kala bari communities to improve their health status

He appealed to LNG to award scholarship to indigens of Kalabari communities in tertiary institutions to better their education, noting the company is doing same in Bonny, abandoning Kalabari communities

“We need contracts, free medical, scholarships and employment including skill acquisition programs for our teeming youths in Kalabari extractions ”

On Security, Mark Ojuka said security in Buguma is at zero level with the help of the Ama Ma soldiers the city is more peaceful and investors friendly as the youths of area have cordial relationship with the security agencies in the area

“Security is very secured in Buguma clan”

He called on the Rivers state to revamp the Buguma fish farm to create employment for the teeming youths

“The youths are asking for human capacity building in the area to reduce unemployment”

“The revamping of the Buguma fish farm will also reduce youth violence”

Also Speaking, Eastern Zonal Coordinator of MOSIEND Half Hour Comrade Tammy Bruce Longjohn called for more improve in infrastructures in Kalabari community, especially in electricity

There is little improvement in terms of electricity in Buguma city

He decried the deplorable condition

of Buguma Health Centre, saying that the hospital is near functional

“Our sisters that are pregnant and our sick parents can not access the health centre for a better treatment ”

Describing the Health Centre as an eye saw, he called on Rivers state government and Buguma Local Government chairman Hon William to improve on facilities in the centre and make it more medically accessible to the sick persons in the area

Buguma, Tammy Bruce said is the spiritual headquarter of Kalabari people as such deserve more modern facilities from the government to improve lives

The Coordinator called on government, stakeholders and oil companies to assist and improve the poor infrastructural facilities in area

“We need first class hospitals, qualified medical doctors and nurses in the health centres and hospitals”

On the oil spilled in Obuoma Chairman MOSIEND Obuoma, Hon Sandra Owunari said the spill destroyed their crops and Rivers even polluted their only source of drinking water

She expressed displeasure that Rivers state government did not send any relief materials to the people in the affected community

On Chieftaincy title to women in Obuama, Hon Sandra Owunari said the community do not install Chieftaincy title to women, saying that Chieftaincy title is only reserved for men only in the community

CHINEDU WOSU