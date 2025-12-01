Nation
EFCC Holds Stakeholders Engagement Party With Media, CSOs
The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Port Harcourt zonal command has held a one-day capacity workshop with some selected media organisations and civil society organisations in the state
The one-day capacity workshop was aimed at strengthening existing relationships among the media and the civil society organisations in the state with a view to improving the existing relationships among the graft agency and the media.
Speaking at the event the zonal commander of EFCC, MR. HASSAN SAIDU, said the
initiative is part of the Commission’s ongoing commitment to strengthening collaboration with key stakeholders, particularly the media and civil society, in our collective fight against economic and financial crimes , adding that the decision to organize this workshop underscores the strategic importance the EFCC places on the roles of the media and the CSOs as watchdogs of the society.
According to him,all over the world, the partnership between anti-corruption agencies, the media, and civil society has been instrumental in promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance, noting that the collaboration is even more imperative in Nigeria given the scale and sophistication of economic crimes we contend with.
“Let me take this opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the invaluable support you have given to the EFCC over the years.
Your consistent focus on our work through reporting, advocacy, and public engagement has helped to sustain the momentum of our preventive and enforcement efforts.”
The EFCC’s mandate is both engaging and arduous. I say this because the landscape of economic crime is dynamic and your duty to report and interpret these developments requires diligence, patriotism and integrity.”
He posted that It is in recognition of these challenges that the Commission introduced a Specialized Workshop Series on Economic and Financial Crimes Reporting for journalists, adding that the commission has expanded this initiative to include civil society organizations to further demonstrate their belief in an inclusive and collaborative anti-corruption framework.
“As you are aware, Port Harcourt remains Nigeria’s treasure base of the Nation and a fertile ground for various forms of economic and financial crimes, ranging from pipeline vandalism, foreign exchange scams and business email compromise to investment and property fraud, and crude oil theft.”
The EFCC zonal commander averred that the 2025 edition of the workshop is Understanding Cryptocurrency Fraud and other Emerging Financial Crimes and Prosecution of Financial Crimes: Issues, Challenges and Way Forward , adding that
It is imperative for us to note that the surge of Cryptocurrency Fraud and other related offences in the Nigeria’s Cyberspace is becoming alarming hence, as part of the efforts of the EFCC to nip this menace and eradicate these crimes from Nigeria Cyberspace there is need for synergy with relevant Stakeholders, that is the reason why the Commission has chosen these topics to educate, create awareness and discuss arising issues that will yield more significant results as the EFCC tackles the spate of these crimes.
“We must work together to intensify public sensitization. Your platforms- print, broadcast, digital, and community-based- are essential in equipping Nigerians with the knowledge to make informed decisions and avoid falling prey to scammers. ”
He reiterated that the fight against economic and financial crimes is not the sole responsibility of the EFCC or other anti-corruption agencies. It is a collective national duty, meaning all hands must be on deck , stressing that
We owe it to our country and, indeed, the global community to expose and confront corrupt practices wherever they exist.
“The media must continue to hold public institutions accountable, while civil society must deepen civic engagement and promote transparency at all levels.
The EFCC remains committed to building a stronger and more effective partnership with all stakeholders in the fight against corruption. he stated.
Earlier In his presentation on cryptocurrency-related crimes, CSE Coker Oyegunle, Head of Advanced Fee Fraud, explained that digital assets are increasingly being used for money laundering, identity theft, phishing, malware attacks, and ransomware, most of which involve untraceable crypto payments.
He noted that Nigeria now has a coordinated regulatory framework involving multiple agencies. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) serves as the lead regulator under the Investment and Securities Act 2025, defining digital assets as securities and licensing virtual asset service providers.
Our correspondent reports that other topics presented during the workshop include prosecuting Financial crimes: Issues, challenges and the way forward and the role of CSOs and media in driving a preventive frame work.
Nation
RSU Blames Poor Funding for Failure to Meet Academic Targets as 1,356 Set for Combined Convocation on Saturday”
The management of Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt, has stated that poor funding has hindered the institution’s ability to meet its expected academic targets.
The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, made this statement during a press briefing held at the institution on Monday in Port Harcourt, ahead of the week-long 37th and 38th combined convocation ceremony scheduled for Friday and Saturday this week.
Prof. Zeb-Obipi emphasized that poor funding continues to be a major challenge limiting the institution’s ability to meet its targets, adding that they trust the state governor, Sir Fubara Siminalaye, who is the visitor to the university, will continue to strengthen and support them.
He noted that the state governor has demonstrated his commitment to supporting the university, recently approving N700m for the ongoing NUC accreditation.
The Vice-Chancellor stated that the university faces deficits in classrooms, staff accommodation, and student hostels, with the infrastructure gap widening, and existing lecture halls and laboratories requiring renovation.
“We are prioritizing phased upgrades based on program needs,
He added that the university is short-staffed, having lost staff to retirement, death, and changes in job or place of work, and that new programs, departments, and faculties have been created to meet the contemporary needs of society.
Mean while,a total of 13,242 students are set to graduate in the combined convocation, with 10,648 undergraduates, 1,356 Master’s degree students, 700 postgraduate diplomas, and 538 Doctors of Philosophy.
The Vice-Chancellor also used the opportunity to list some achievements of his administration, including the creation of new directorates, completion of abandoned laboratories, and upgrades in the faculty of sciences, made possible with support from the Tertiary Education Technology Fund (TETFund).
He expressed appreciation to the governor and visitor to the university, Sir Siminalaye Fubara, for approving his appointment and promised to justify the confidence placed in him.
Nation
MOSIEND Calls For RSG, NDDC, Stakeholders’ Intervention In Obolo Nation
The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has decried the neglect of communities in Obolo Nation and others in the Niger Delta Region
MOSIEND also called on the stakeholders to empower the youths in skill acquisition and other meaningful ventures to better their lives
This call was on Rhythm 93.7 FM Port Harcourt, Radio program, Talk of the Town, by MOSIEND Eastern Zonal Coordinator of MOSIEND Half Hour Comrade Tammy Bruce Longjohn, alongside Asarama Clan Chairman, Comrade Amos Zebedee Udu, and Unyeada Clan Chairman Comrade Owen Wilson Ngere monitored by our correspondent
The spokepersons underscores the urgent need for government agencies and development partners to respond decisively to the dire state of basic amenities in the area.
MOSIEND leaders in Obolo Nation lamented the absence of potable water, electricity, access roads, and other functional public infrastructures in the clans
“What is troubling is that these complaints continue to echo without corresponding action from the Rivers State Government, the Niger Delta Development Commission, and the oil companies operating in and around the area”.
According to the MOSIEND leaders, the situation has reached a point where community members, particularly youths and women, require deliberate intervention to rebuild livelihoods and restore hope.
They also emphasised the need for empowerment programmes, vocational training, and investments in local economies that depend heavily on fishing and trade.
The Clan leaders call for provision of small engine boats for fishermen and the construction of proper market spaces for the communities
Asarama Clan Chairman, Comrade Udu noted that the community participates fully in electoral processes yet continues to live without clean water or electricity.
He insisted that the clan is not benefiting as they ought to from any MoU with oil companies nor from NDDC projects, raises concerns about the fairness and inclusiveness of development planning in the state.
Equally troubling is the account from Unyeada Clan Chairman, Comrade Owen Wilson Ngere, who highlighted the alarming state of Unyeada Primary School, where children are forced to learn on bare floors without desks, chairs, or basic sanitation facilities.
” For a region that hosts oil and gas activities, such conditions are unacceptable and should concern all stakeholders”.
The Unyeada Clan Commended NDDC for the installation of solar lights in the communities, noting that the project is not enough for the entire community as they
appeal for more of the solar project in the area
While the leaders expressed appreciation to Governor Siminalayi Fubara for the ongoing construction of roads in the area, and to the local council Chairman for the provision of potable water in some communities, .
“Obolo Nation has shown remarkable restraint and continues to maintain peace, as noted by the MOSIEND Coordinator”.
“The issues highlighted are not demands for luxury,but are basic necessities that every community in the Niger Delta deserves.
“The time for promises has passed; what Obolo communities need now is visible, sustained, and inclusive development.
Chinedu Wosu
Nation
NAPO Urges Minister to Release Certificate, Says No Court Order Against Union
The National Association of Plants Operators (NAPO), an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has urged the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment to direct the issuance of the union’s certificate as approved, as a matter of urgency.
The union clarified that it was not a party in Suit No. NICN/ABJ/343/2025 at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Abuja Division, pending before president of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria,Honourable Justice B.B. Kanyib, stressing that there was no court order issued in that regard.
Speaking with journalists, the National President of the Union, Comrade Harold I Benstowe, stated that the minister approved the registration of the union as a trade union via a letter date August 28th , 2025, and gazetted on 26th day of November 2025 and expressed concern that after the completion of the gazetting period and the approval, the ministry had failed to issue them with a certificate of registration.
Benstowe explained that the ministry’s inability to comply with the minister’s approval was allegedly due to compromise by some ministry staff.
He questioned the rational of the ministry inability to comply with the Minister’s approval as allegedly due to compromise by some ministry staff after the Trade Union stance on the investigation on the Alleged Taxes Deductions & Non remittance Fraud Case Against Daewoo E&C Nig a partner with SAIPEM Contracting Nigeria limited at the ongoing Nigeria LNG Train 7 Gas Plant Construction Project situated at Bonny LGA Rivers State Nigeria.
According to him, on the 30th October, 2025 when the Union appeared on invitation for a conciliation meeting between the Association NAPO versus Nigeria LNG, Daewoo Engineering & Construction Nigeria & SAIPEM Contracting Nigeria limited that ended in deadlock, because NAPO team rejected some of the items of the Memorandum of Understanding that is targeted to free Daewoo E&C Nig of any liability of the Alleged Tax fraud case, they jointly with the National Union of Civil Engineering Construction furniture & Wood Workers (NUCECFWW) protested against the approval
of NAPO as a Trade Union & further demand for the certificate not to be issued to NAPO.
He explained that it was on that meeting that from the side line this plot never to release the certificate was hatched in colluding with the Registrar of Trade Union that was relying on non existing Court Order & caused the union millions of Naira for that date occasion.
The NAPO boss emphasised that there was no court order barring the ministry from issuing the certificate, according to the court process received from the registrar of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Abuja Division, by the union.
He therefore called on the minister to direct the Registrar of Trade Unions (RTU), Mr. Rabiu Shuaibu, and those concerned to immediately release the certificate of registration to the union, adding that failure to do so within seven days would leave the union no choice but to take legal action against the registrar and the ministry.
He further urged the Honourable Minister of Labour & Employment to save the Administration of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the embarrassment of succumbing to the dictates of Daewoo Engineering & Construction Nigeria already facing an Alleged Taxes Fraud Case by the EFCC.
Benstowe used the opportunity to call on members of the union to remain peaceful and trust the leadership of the union in its efforts to take the union to greater heights, adding that every machinery was being put in place to resolve the impasse surrounding the issuance of the certificate of registration.
