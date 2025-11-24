RSG Urges Rotary To Deepen Partnership 

Rivers State Government has urged the Rotary Club of Nigeria to deepen its partnership with the State.

The Government said Rotary should do so by investing in youth mentorship initiatives aimed at redirecting young people from social vices toward productive and value-driven pursuits.

The State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, made the appeal during the 2025 All-Nigeria Rotary Conference held at the Dr. Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, on Saturday.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, the Governor said such collaboration would help young people realise their God-given potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

He described Rivers State as one of the most peaceful and welcoming destinations in Nigeria for tourism and business, and expressed delight that the bi-annual conference was hosted in Port Harcourt.

“We deeply appreciate your choice of Port Harcourt as your place of convergence, and heartily welcome this gathering to the Garden City and the legendary hospitality of the Niger Delta.

“Your presence is a testament to the fact that Rivers State is indeed peaceful and safe”, he said.

Fubara also encouraged Rotary districts to support the government in leadership development and mentorship programmes for the State’s teeming youth population.

“The Rotary Club should partner with government in mentoring energetic youths, steering them away from social vices and directing their focus to positive endeavours that will help them realize their God-given potentials for personal growth and service to humanity”, he stated.

He further urged Rotary members to serve as mediators and advocates for ethnic and religious tolerance, justice and equity, stressing that such efforts would help foster peace and reduce dis-affection within the polity.

The Governor commended the organisation’s longstanding commitment to building goodwill and peace both globally and within Rivers State.

In his remarks, the host District Governor of Rotary International District 9141 for the 2025–2026 Rotary year, Anthony Woghiren, lauded Rotarians for their dedication to strengthening Rotary’s mission and empowering communities.

“As we gather in Port Harcourt for this landmark conference, we are inspired anew to unite for good, deepen our impact and prepare for greater possibilities ahead”, he said.

Rotary Club of Nigeria honoured Governor Fubara at the event with the Peace Advocate Award for his resilience and commitment to sustaining peace in Rivers State.

By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso