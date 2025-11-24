Poor Parenting, Pressure, Bane Of Cybercrime – Don

An expert in Computing and Information Technology, Professor Esther Fomsi, has identified poor parenting and parental pressure as the root causes of cybercrime.

Prof. Fomsi, who disclosed this recently as the Lead Paper Presenter at the 9th Annual Conference of the Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Ndele Campus, also listed unemployment, poverty, intense peer pressure, get-rich-quick syndrome, general lack of cyber awareness, and weak law enforcement mechanisms as other causes.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of IAUE, Dr. Ngozi Okiridu, said the specialist in Computing and Information Technology cited specific situation in which a mother encouraged her son to do whatever is required, including having canal knowledge of her, to also make money like his peers, saying, such incestuous behaviour is a “serious moral and Legal taboo.”

Professor Fomsi decried the moral decadence in the society and wondered “how youths can be upright when the foundation and those responsible for their moral upbringing are the very ones instigating them to commit crime.”

The Professor in Computing and Information Technology, who spoke on the topic, “Digital Skills Integration for Redirecting Youths Cybercrime activities into Productive Ventures: The Role of Vocational and Technical Education”, described cybercrime as an activity that involves a computer, network or networked device, whose attack can begin wherever there is digital data, opportunity, and motive.

She informed that Nigeria ranks third globally in Cybercrime and first in Africa, and that highly skilled youths are significantly involved as perpetrators and victims.

The University of Port-Harcourt Don in the Department of Curriculum Studies and Educational Technology, Faculty of Education, identified online fraud as phishing, cyberbulling, identity theft, hacking, child exploitation and sextortion, fake news and misinformation, Ransomware and Romance Scams as cyber crisis among Nigerian youths that are widespread.

According to her, “vocational and technical education is crucial for equipping youths with practical job, ready skills for immediate employment and entrepreneurship.

“With a youth population exceeding 70%, Nigeria faces a looming demand for digital skills, expecting 28 million jobs by 2030.”

She observed that current TVE curricula suffer from a critical lack of digital readiness, limiting their potential for youth empowerment.

Prof. Fomsi stated that integrating digital skills and Artificial intelligence literacy can transform TVE into a primary defence against Cybercrime by providing ethical technology use and enhancing employability.

She called for strategic investment in affordable devices, pervasive internet access and dedicated digital literacy and Artificial intelligence tools.

She also stressed the need to leverage on informal sectors by reaching out to work with them to create awareness campaigns and train youths to facilitate reduction of cybercrime among Nigerian youths.

The Computing and Information Technology specialist hinted that it is crucial to embrace TVET, not as a second tier option, but as a strategic front line tool in Nigeria’s arsenal against Cybercrime.

Earlier, Chairperson of the conference and Associate Dean, Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education, Professor Anne Asouzu, noted the need to redirect the attention of youths to education.

This, she said, is particularly because the youth currently view education as a waste of time, hence vocational training and education is an avenue to achieve that goal in addition to helping then have steady source of income.

The conference, she added, will not only highlight societal problems, but also provide solutions to these problems.

By: Sogbeba Dokubo