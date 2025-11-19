Navy Targets Training Reforms To Boost Maritime Operations

The Nigerian Navy has pledged to strengthen the training of its personnel to ensure improved performance in both sea and land operations across the country.

The new Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Adm. Ebiobowei Zipele, made this known on Monday during a handover and takeover ceremony held in Ebubu-Eleme, Rivers.

The Tide’s source reports that Zipele succeeded Rear Adm. Robert Obeya following a recent posting exercise that saw the redeployment of 65 senior officers.

Zipele stated that the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, had reiterated his commitment to professionalism, discipline, and operational excellence within the Navy.

“This can only be achieved through effective training and retraining of personnel”, he said.

The FOC added that beyond training, his administration would work closely with the Naval Headquarters to enhance training standards and operational efficiency across all Nigerian Navy training institutions.

“President Bola Tinubu deemed it necessary to appoint new Service Chiefs to restructure the nation’s security architecture.

“In line with this mandate of the CNS, one of our key goals is to review and improve our training systems to address contemporary security challenges.

“The CNS is deeply passionate about personnel training because it is essential to achieving operational efficiency in addressing the current security issues facing our nation,” he explained.

Zipele emphasised that every sailor had a crucial role to play in building on the Navy’s existing successes in combating oil theft, sea robbery and piracy, among other maritime crimes.

He noted that NAVTRAC was responsible for overseeing the training of personnel across its professional institutions to prepare them for emerging security threats.

According to him, the Navy’s training programmes will be enhanced through the integration of modern technologies to ensure greater effectiveness.

“The only way to confront security challenges facing our nation is through intensive and continuous training across all formations and units.

“As I assume command of NAVTRAC, I am confident that with the support of the CNS and personnel, we will elevate the standard of training in the Nigerian Navy to greater heights”, Zipele affirmed.

In his remarks, the outgoing FOC, Obeya, said the command achieved significant progress despite some challenges encountered during his tenure.

He commended the officers, ratings and civilian staff for their cooperation and urged them to extend the same level of support to his successor.

“During my command, we prioritised the use of technology, certification, and the accreditation of Nigerian Navy professional courses.

“We developed strategies to revitalise naval training in line with the new platform acquisitions, ensuring that our graduates can compete favourably with their counterparts across the world”, Obeya said.

He added that the command had addressed statutory training requirements and conducted a curriculum review to align with current security realties.

He, however, noted a shortage of the skilled manpower required to effectively deliver training in naval institutions.