New Year Festival: Dokubo Urges Citizens’ Reorientation In Cultural Values

The Paramount Ruler of Torusaramapiri, Kalabari ethnic group in Rivers, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, has called for citizens’ reorientation in cultural values and heritage.

He made the call at the second edition of the Kalabari New Year festival, organised by the Kalabari Renaissance Foundation at Elem, Kalabari, in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Dokubo said it represented a return to the traditional values of the Kalabari people.

He also stressed the need for the people to prioritise their cultural norms and values to preserve their ancestral identity.

“This is not just about celebration, it’s about recreating ourselves, bringing us back from death; it is not just Kalabari, it’s about all of us and our values.

‘’It is time we began to re-evaluate ourselves, join hands, revive our traditional values and heritage so that we don’t loose our cultural identity and spiritual trajectory”, Dokubo said.

Speaking, the Chief Administrator and Chairman of Kalabari Renaissance Foundation (the organisers of the festival), Mr. Awolayeofori Harry MacMorrison, said the event marked the beginning of a new calendar year for the Kalabari people.

He explained that the festival was an annual ritual, observed after November 15 when the tide cleansed the pollution from the popular Sombrero River, describing the annual occurance as a renewal of the Kalabari people.

MacMorrison said though the festival was not new to the people, the initiative by the Renaissance Foundation had made it more unifying.

“It is the renewal of the people, Kalabari area is a saline environment and at specific period of the year, the Sombrero River flows in and pollutes the river.

“However, November 15, across Kalabari, the tide turns and takes all the fresh water that polluted the saline river back to the Sombrero River”, he said.

He explained that with the natural occurrence, the Kalabari calendar year ended every November 15, while November 16 would mark the beginning of the year in the community.

On his part, the President, Tourism Association of Nigeria (EFTAN), Mr. Badaki Aliyu, commended the organisers and the people for preserving their age-long culture.

He also applauded the paramount ruler for sustaining the trend, saying that the festival would continue to promote unity in the area.

“We won’t take this visit for granted, we will do a lot of research and publicity on this.

“We would also ensure that these natural toursm potentials are properly channeled for the economic good of the people”, Aliyu added.

By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso