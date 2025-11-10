Ikwerre Council Boss Bans Scavenger Operations

The Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA), Hon. Charles Wobodo, has banned scavenger operations within the area, citing rising security threats, vandalism, and environmental degradation linked to the activity.

Wobodo made the declaration during an unscheduled visit to one of the scavenger sites in Elele Community, recently.

He also expressed concern over the illegal operations being carried out under the guise of scrap collection.

Accordingly, he said the council could no longer tolerate activities that endanger lives and properties.

The Chairman, who was visibly displeased with the level of disorder and environmental nuisance at the site, said several reports had linked scavengers to cases of theft, vandalism of public infrastructure, and unwholesome environmental practices.

“From what I have seen here today, it is clear that these scavengers are operating outside the law. We cannot allow this to continue”, he said.

According to him, the council’s decision to impose a total ban was informed by the increasing security challenges and complaints from residents and community leaders.

“We have received numerous reports of missing cables, stolen manhole covers, and break-ins traced to scavengers. Enough is enough!”, he declared.

Wobodo further disclosed that security agencies had been directed to immediately seal all scavenger sites in the local government area and arrest anyone found operating or aiding such activities.

“Anyone who buys from these illegal operators will be treated as an accomplice. We are determined to rid Ikwerre of all forms of criminals disguised as scavenging”, he said.

During the visit, the chairman ordered the immediate evacuation of all waste materials and condemned the unhygienic state of the site. He described the location as a potential health hazard and an environmental risk to surrounding residents.

Speaking with The Tide after the chairman’s visit, a resident of Elele, Mr. Bright Eke, commended the council’s decision, noting that scavengers had become a source of insecurity in the area.

“We’ve had several cases where they steal electric cables and invade people’s compounds. This action by the chairman is long overdue”, he said.

Meanwhile, the people have called on the KELGA boss to form Environmental and Security taskforce teams in order to begin immediate enforcement of the ban in Elele and other major communities in the area.

By: King Onunwor