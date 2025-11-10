Renaissance Energy Spends $3m To Upgrade GTC

Renaissance Africa Energy Company has invested over 3 million US dollars in the ongoing upgrade of facilities at the Government Technical College (GTC), Okujagu, Port Harcourt.

The General Manager, Nigerian Content Development at Renaissance, Mr. Olanrewaju Olawuyi, disclosed this during a stakeholder meeting on the project in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Olawuyi said the initiative reflected the company’s strong commitment to advancing human capacity development and promoting technical education in Nigeria.

According to him, upon completion, the college would rank among the best technical institutions in Africa and compete favourably with its counterparts globally.

“We have already invested over 3 million USD in rebuilding the college, equipping it, and training staff, among other aspects.

“The project is still ongoing, and additional funds will be deployed to ensure its completion”, he said.

Olawuyi explained that the project, which is being implemented in collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), was structured into three phases.

He noted that the first phase involved upgrading facilities, including constructing new buildings and refurbishing existing ones such as the ICT centre and four workshops.

“The second phase focusses on equipping the college with the latest tools and technologies in the ICT centre and workshops”, he stated.

He added that the third phase prioritised sustainability through teacher training, student skill development, and establishing mechanisms that would enable the college to generate revenue for its operations.

“Our goal is to make the college self-sustaining through capacity development and financial independence.

“This stakeholder engagement is aimed at ensuring that all parties work together to achieve this objective”, he said.

On security, Olawuyi said Renaissance and NCDMB had begun engaging key stakeholders to ensure the protection of the project.

He said the engagement included consultations with community leaders, the GTC management, faith-based organisations, and local business owners.

Emphasising that the project belongs to the public, he urged residents to take collective responsibility in protecting it against vandalism and theft.

“We are working with stakeholders to resolve issues such as encroachment on the fencing areas and to take responsibility of protecting the facility.

“Whether you are a native or resident of Rivers State, everyone has an equal stake in the college.

“So, if anyone observes vandalism or theft, they should report it to the police or the school board. We all must protect this project”, Olawuyi appealed.

In his remark, the Director of Capacity Building Development at NCDMB, Mr. Abayomi Bamidele, said beyond its regulatory role in oil and gas industry, the board was deeply involved in promoting educational development.

He noted that NCDMB collaborates with companies through its Human Capacity Development Initiative to enhance the socio-economic development of their host communities.

“This is why projects like the Government Technical College upgrade are very important to NCDMB.

“We are passionate about supporting development in universities, vocational education centres, and both secondary and primary schools”, Bamidele said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Allwell Ihunda, assured Renaissance Energy of the local government’s full support to ensure the project’s successful completion.

He described education as a key driver of societal development, commending Renaissance for its investment in the state’s human capital.

According to him, the local government will work closely with Renaissance and NCDMB to address any security concerns relating to the project.

Ihunda also pledged to tackle encroachment on the college’s property and assured that all illegal structures around its perimeter fence would be demolished.

By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso