NLNG Lauds Young Scientists, Bids Winners Welcome

The Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) has feted winners of the 2025 Nigeria LNG Science Quiz and Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN) National Science Competition at a glittering honourary reception in Port Harcourt.

General Manager, Nigeria LNG, External Relations, and Sustainable Development, Dr. Sophia Horsfall, welcomed the young achievers, their teachers, and parents, hailing the students as “champions” whose success symbolises the rise of an entire community.

Addressing the gathering at the event held at the Learning Centre of the organisation, Horsfall celebrated Community Secondary School, Igbo-Etche, and Oginigba Comprehensive Secondary School for their stellar performances.

Oginigba Comprehensive emerged winners of the Science Project Fair Category, while Community Secondary School, Igbo-Etche, secured third place in the Quiz Category at the STAN national finals in Abeokuta.

“You brought great honour to Rivers State, to your schools, and to Nigeria LNG,” Horsfall said. “You have distinguished yourselves as great scholars. I hope you maintain this high standard through your education and in all you do in life.”

She lauded the students’ perseverance, urging them to leverage the foundation built through the competitions to pursue impactful careers, whether as researchers, engineers, or educators.

“We believe some of you can unlock disease mysteries, design sustainable technologies, or inspire the next generation of scientists”,she said.

Horsfall also thanked parents and teachers for nurturing the young talents, noting their role in laying the groundwork for future breakthroughs.

To the awardees, she said: “As you return to your schools and communities, carry this victory with pride. Let it inspire you…and others…to continue striving for knowledge and excellence.”

The students, beaming with pride, received commendations as Nigeria LNG reaffirmed support for educational initiatives to shape tomorrow’s leaders.

In their separate speeches, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, who was represented by a Director in the Ministry, Mrs. Inisefiekabo Tam-Job, and the Chairman, Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN), Rivers State Branch, Dr. Peters Nwagor, eulogised the students for making the State proud and thanked Nigeria LNG for giving opportunities to Government owned schools, rewarding hardworking students and teachers, which is transforming Public schools in the State

They stressed that there’s no future without science as it holds the key to research and problem-solving, and urged the students to distinguish themselves by maintaining high standards in their Education.

On their part, the students expressed appreciation to NLNG and the STAN for the opportunities given them to shine.

The programme featured inspirational remarks, recognition of achievements, presentation of Awards to the students, teachers and schools.

By; Tonye Nria-Dappa