NBA Seeks End To Mass Abductions, Targeted Killings

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has warned against mass abductiond and targeted killings in Nigeria.

President of the NBA, Mazi Afam Osigwe, who gave the warning, noted that Nigeria was faced with a growing wave of violence following fresh attacks in Kebbi and Borno States.

The association issued the warning after terrorists attacked the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga on November 17.

According The Tide’s source, the gunmen killed a teacher and abducted at least twenty-five students during a shootout with security personnel.

The President said the latest attack shows the country has become unsafe for schoolchildren and civilians.

He further noted that Nigeria also lost Brigadier General M. Uba earlier that day in an ISWAP ambush in Borno State.

According to Osigwe, the nation was witnessing a rise in terrorism, kidnapping, and lawlessness that has overwhelmed security agencies, adding that rural communities, travellers, farmers, and security officers are all exposed.

The NBA President also warned that Nigeria was facing a dangerous breakdown of public safety.

Quoting recent reports, he said about 145 people went missing in mass abductions across Kebbi, Niger, and Zamfara within four days.

“The country must stop recording deaths while hoping for peace through negotiations with terrorists”, he said.

The NBA further revealed that recent intelligence alerts, including the DSS warning of ISWAP plans to strike in Ondo and Kogi, show a widening threat.

Osigwe questioned why terrorists still control forests and highways without challenge, with criminals levying taxes on communities, displace families, and attack convoys.

The NBA demanded an urgent national security overhaul with transparency and strong political will.

Osigwe, however, praised the teacher who died in Kebbi while protecting students.

By; King Onunwor