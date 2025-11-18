Keyamo Lists Aviation Investment Opportunities For Investors 

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has listed four areas of investment opportunities in the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to include airport infrastructure modernisation, world-class MRO hub, aviation leasing companies, and cargo and logistics hubs.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the FAAN National Aviation Conference, FNAC 2025, at Eko Hotel, Lagos, Monday, Keyamo said leveraging the renewed hope funding, Nigeria is modernizing its terminals, rehabilitating runways, expanding aprons, and developing new cargo complexes, adding that some of these projects could be delivered transparently under PPP frameworks that guarantee viability and investor returns.

The Minister, who was represented by Ibrahim Kana, Permanent Secretary, Aviation Ministry, Ibrahim Kana, said Africa loses billions yearly to offshore maintenance, stressing that FAAN is positioned to facilitate a regional Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul centre in Nigeria that would serve West and Central Africa, reducing costs, retaining capital, and creating high-skill jobs.

“With Nigeria’s significantly improved legal standing for aviation financing, the environment is primed for indigenous leasing firms. This is a direct opportunity to deepen aviation financing and support airline fleet modernisation.

“Nigeria’s agricultural and manufacturing potential demands efficient export gateways. Our plan for dedicated cargo and logistics hubs at key FAAN airports will unlock agro-exports, reduce spoilage, and integrate Nigerian producers into global value chains,” Keyamo explained..

He said these are not just concepts, as FAAN would present data, timelines, and structured business cases for investors.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, who also spoke at the event, disclosed that six airports across Nigeria and numerous runways are currently undergoing a government-funded transformation.

Kuku said the gap between the airports’ current capacity and projected demand is an opportunity in terminal modernisation, cargo facilities, and airport cities.

She said FAAN seeks partnership in global expertise in management, ground handling, and logistics to enhance efficiency and share in the profitability of a growing market.

She noted that from biometrics to sustainable solutions, there is a need to invest in the future of African travel with Nigeria as Africa’s largest population, a growing economy, and a strategic geographic position, which presents great opportunities.

Speaking on the theme of the event, ‘Elevating the Nigerian Aviation Industry through Investment, Partnership & Global Engagements,’ Kuku said the industry is not just recovering but soaring to new heights.

According to IATA, she revealed, global passenger traffic is set to reach a historic 4.99 billion this year, decisively surpassing pre-pandemic levels, she said.

“The Airports Council International forecasts a surge to 9.7 billion passengers by 2040. And where is the centre of this next wave of growth? Africa. This is not just a statistic—it is a signal. A signal of billions of journeys, connections, and opportunities waiting to be unlocked. At the heart of this opportunity lies Nigeria,” Kuku said.

To truly ascend the aviation sector, she insisted that all hands must be on deck saying, “This is why I make a direct appeal to our valued unions: embrace this new era of collaboration. Your understanding and partnership are the bedrock upon which we will build.

“The private investment we seek is not a replacement for our workforce; it is the catalyst for its growth. It will create better facilities, more advanced systems, and ultimately, more and better jobs for Nigerians. Let us work together with a shared vision to welcome the capital that will secure our collective future”.