VDM, Mr Jollof’ll Face The Law – NCAA

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, has said that social media activist Martins Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), and comedian activist, Freedom Atsepoyi, widely called Mr. Jollof, will face the full strength of the law, after both were captured fighting each other in a viral video.

There was confusion aboard an Abuja-bound aircraft on Monday when VDM and Mr. Jollof engaged in a physical fight, leaving passengers in shock.

The altercation, captured on video and now circulating online, began as a heated exchange before escalating into a full-blown scuffle.

Cabin crew and frightened passengers hurried to intervene as the two men traded blows inside the packed aircraft.

Reacting to the incident, NCAA director, Achimugu said on his official X account that the organisation is awaiting a report from the airline whose aircraft the celebrities fought on, but both men will certainly face the full length of the law.

He said, “I have asked why the airline has not forwarded an incident report, and I am told that they are presently in a management meeting. This is normal, too. Even abroad.

“What I can assure you is this: the NCAA will do its part. Our officers in Asaba have been tasked to find and report the exact actions taken by aviation security, pilots, and other personnel. This may go beyond just the two passengers. How long did it take for security to arrive? How long did the incident last before the pilot called for security, if he did?

“If the passengers were arrested, are they still in detention? If they were released, why? When all of these are decided, appropriate ramifications would be dished out by the relevant agencies.

“I must note that the NCAA does not have prosecutorial powers. The Authority, as with previous cases, would surely advise the airline to blacklist the passengers and write the AGF and the IGP to prosecute the unruly passengers.”

The NCAA director further stated, “There is no tolerance for unruly behaviour aboard an aircraft. Both individuals will face the full strength of the law. It is even more shameful when one considers both of them partners in educating their millions of followers to avoid unruly behaviour.”

He noted that the NCAA had invested a significant amount of energy and resources in educating passengers about the dangers of unruly behaviour and its consequences.