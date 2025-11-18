Business
‘I’ll End Casualisation If Elected As ATSSSAN President’
An air traffic controller and Deputy General Manager (Operations) of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Oluwole Dada, has promised to make the elimination of casualisation in the aviation sector a top priority if elected National President of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN).
Dada who made the pledge while declaring his ambition said widespread use of casual workers across the industry had become unacceptable and detrimental to staff morale, productivity and industrial harmony.
Speaking in Lagos over the weekend while declaring his ambition, Dada said the widespread use of casual workers across the industry had become unacceptable and detrimental to staff morale, productivity and industrial harmony.
He promised that the union under his leadership would deploy sustained engagement, structured dialogue, and firm negotiation tactics to end the practice.
Dada pointed to his experience in NAMA, where casual staff were absorbed into full employment after prolonged union-management engagement, as proof that the problem could be solved when approached with consistency and diplomacy.
While noting that casualisation had become more prevalent in private-sector aviation companies, where many employees remained on irregular contracts for years without clear paths to full employment, Dada said the situation called for stronger union action and a unified strategy.
He stated, “We addressed casualisation successfully in NAMA through constructive dialogue. The same model can work across the sector. Casualisation is unfair, it limits workers’ future and it must be tackled decisively.
“The welfare challenge in private-sector aviation organisations is real. Many workers have remained casual for far too long. My leadership will confront this through peaceful engagement and firm advocacy to ensure that every member enjoys decent working conditions.”
While acknowledging broader welfare issues in the industry, Dada stressed that ending casualisation would serve as a foundation for improving staff motivation and securing long-term industrial peace.
Besides, Dada promised transparent leadership, an inclusive review of the ATSSSAN constitution, stronger unity among affiliate bodies and a post-election reconciliation process to move the union forward.
Business
Insecurity, Poor Power Supply Hamper Business Activities – Survey
Business in Nigeria remain under pressure as a result of insecurity and erratic power supply which continue to stifle productivity in the country.
This is even as new data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) indicate sustained improvements in economic activity.
This was the response of businesses in the CBN’s October 2025 Business Expectations Survey (BES) and the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report.
While the PMI showed that economic activity expanded for the 11th consecutive month, the BES revealed that businesses are still grappling with crippling operational constraints that threaten to reverse recent macroeconomic gains.
According to the BES conducted between October 6 and 10, firms identified insecurity (71.8 points) as the most critical challenge affecting operations nationwide. This was closely followed by insufficient power supply (70.9 points), multiple taxation (70.2 points), high interest rates (68.4 points) and financial constraints (65.6 points). Analysts say these constraints underscore the depth of structural weaknesses confronting Nigeria’s private sector.
Despite these challenges, the survey reported a rise in business optimism. The Business Confidence Index increased to 38.5 points in October from 31.5 in September. Firms also projected confidence levels to reach 45.6 points in November, with expectations of further improvement over the next three to six months.
However, sector analysts warn that the optimism remains fragile due to the lack of significant improvements in the operating environment.
The BES further showed a modest rise in capacity utilisation from 60.4% in September to 62.0% in October, suggesting that businesses have yet to deploy their productive capacity amid ongoing disruptions fully.
In contrast to the structural constraints highlighted in the BES, the PMI report indicated strengthening economic momentum. The composite PMI rose to 55.4 points, reflecting expansion across major components such as output, new orders, employment, inventories, and supplier delivery times.
A sectoral breakdown showed that the agriculture sector recorded the most substantial improvement, with its PMI climbing to 57.5 points, marking 15 consecutive months of expansion. The services sector also expanded for the ninth straight month to 55.6 points, while the industry sector rose to 54.2 points, the highest in more than a year.
The CBN attributed the positive trends to improvements in the broader macroeconomic landscape, including declining inflation, which eased from 24.5% in January to 18.0% in September, and the year-to-date appreciation of the naira across both official and parallel markets.
The BES showed that the North-East posted the highest business confidence at 56.1 points, while the South-South recorded the lowest at 23.3 points, a trend linked to declining activity in oil-producing communities.
Business
FG Set To Launch Free National Financial Literacy Training For 100,000 Youths,
The Federal Government will on Tuesday, November 25, officially unveil a strategic programme for a free nationwide training of over 100,000 youth on financial literacy.
The Federal Ministry of Youth Development will launch the programme in collaboration with Investonaire Academy. Tagged, the “Financial Literacy, Investment, and Wealth Creation programme.”
The flagship initiative is designed to equip young Nigerians with essential financial skills, investment knowledge, and digital competencies for sustainable wealth creation.
A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Omolara Esan, and made available to newsmen, confirmed that the launch of the programme, to be held in Abuja, would promote nationwide participation.
It added that the launch would bring together senior government officials, development partners, private sector leaders, and youth representatives to explore innovative approaches for improving financial capability and strengthening the economic prospects of young Nigerians.
Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, would serve as the chief host, while the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, would grace the event as the Special Guest of Honour.
Also expected are representatives of key government institutions and private sector partners, including Dr Enefola Odiba, International Programme Director, Investonaire Academy, and Mr. Bashir Nurmohamed, Chief Executive Officer, Hantec Markets
The statement reads, “A major highlight of the event will be the unveiling of a free national financial literacy training programme targeting over 100,000 youths annually. The programme will be powered by a state-of-the-art Learning Management System (LMS) designed to enhance financial intelligence, investment capacity, and entrepreneurial readiness among Nigerian youth.
Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Business
‘Entrepreneurs, Not Foreign Aid Drive Nigeria’s Growth’
The chairman of the United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumelu, says Nigeria’s economic transformation will be driven by entrepreneurs, not government handouts or foreign assistance.
Elumelu, who spoke at the Grow Nigeria Conference 2.0 and themed ‘Empowering Nigeria’s Entrepreneurs: Building Institutions That Last’, in Lagos, Monday, said the nation’s future is already being shaped by business owners who refuse to settle for mediocrity.
Elumelu, who is also the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, described Nigeria as an entrepreneurial nation but stressed the need to build institutions that can stand the test of time.
“Starting businesses is good. Sustaining them is critical, and that’s how we transform this economy,” he said.
He noted that many promising ideas fail because the systems and support structures necessary for growth are absent.
According to him, Nigeria’s renewal must come from the private sector, backed by strong governance frameworks and proper succession planning.
“Nigeria will not be built by government handouts or foreign aid. Government’s role is critical, but Nigeria will be built by entrepreneurs — by you, building businesses that create jobs, hope, and prosperity from the ground up,” he said.
Elumelu, however, emphasized that entrepreneurs cannot succeed in isolation.
“You need frameworks — clear governance, succession planning, and relentless focus on value. We need the right environment. We need a Nigeria where policies are predictable, infrastructure works, and financing is truly accessible,” he said.
He called for stronger alignment between public and private sector efforts, warning that progress would remain limited if institutions work independently rather than collaboratively.
Elumelu commended the Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Charles Odii, for ongoing reforms within the agency.
He further lauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing young Nigerians to lead key institutions and for prioritizing youth entrepreneurship.
“Let us cut the bureaucracy. Make finance and opportunity real, not theoretical. Let’s help Nigeria’s entrepreneurs move from surviving to winning.
“Every job we create fights insecurity. Every thriving business increases our tax base and accelerates prosperity for all,” Elumelu added.
Trending
-
Politics5 days ago
PDP, ADC Fault FG Over Kebbi School Attack
-
Sports5 days ago
New WW Whyte Secondary Schools Cup Kicks Off In PH
-
Business5 days ago
2025 LITF: Lagos Promises MSMEs Continued Visibility, Capacity Building
-
Opinion4 days ago
The Girl Who Didn’t Dance
-
Business5 days ago
PenCom Completes Nov Retirees Payments, Declares End To Delayed Pension Disbursements
-
News4 days ago
NELFUND Warns Students Against Fake Loan Portal
-
News5 days ago
Reps Move To Suspend 2026 WAEC’s Computer-based Exam Policy
-
Sports5 days ago
Bisi Open Championship: Coach Attributes Victory To Hard Work