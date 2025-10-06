News
Japa: Avoid war-torn countries, NMCN advises new nurses
The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria has advised nursing graduates of Elizade University, Ilara Mokin, Ondo State, not to leave the country but to contribute their own quota to the development of the healthcare system of the country.
The council, however, warned the graduates that if they wanted to leave the country, they should avoid going to war-torn countries like Russia, Ukraine, Israel, among others.
The Registrar of the NMCN, Dr Ndagi Alhassan, stated this during the induction and oath-taking ceremony of graduating professional nurses of the Elizade University, on the campus of the institution, during the weekend. No fewer than 69 nursing graduates of the institution were inducted by the council at the ceremony.
Alhassan, who was represented by a director in the Council, Dr Olukemi Awe said, ” Your choice to enter this noble profession is not just a career path, but a calling. I would like to inform you that your success at the Council Examination has qualified you for a one-year internship program, but you cannot proceed for this without being inducted and you are here today to accompany and perform the induction ceremony, which will allow you to proceed for this one-year mandatory internship program, at the end of which you will obtain your registration number, you will obtain your license, you will obtain your certificates, and you will obtain your certificates from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.
” By this, your degree will be recognised, and you will enforce your address as a professional nurse, a registered nurse, with the title registered nurse, after your name. This is the beginning of your professional career as a nurse, and you will be privileged for to serve anywhere in the world, but please don’t leave the country (japa). Let’s all take care of Nigeria. We still need you in Nigeria. Do not ‘japa’ for now.
“But you see, if you still want to japa, don’t go to Russia, don’t go to Ukraine, don’t go to Israel. Please, I’m just begging you. But we need you here. We want you to come and serve us here”
The NMCN boss also admonished the inductees to uphold the ethics of the nursing profession and always learn from their senior colleagues at the clinics.
“Do not allow what you have achieved today to be the end of the road for you. I encourage you to continue learning, explore all the available opportunities to advance further in nursing,” he charged.
In his remarks, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Babatunde Adeyemo, said the graduates of the institution passed all their professional examinations, attributing the development to the commitment of Elizade University to offering quality university education.
He urged the graduates to utilise the skills acquired during their training to uphold the dignity of human lives and render care selflessly.
“Nursing is not just a profession; it is a calling. It is a vocation rooted in compassion, service, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to humanity. The oath you will take today is not a mere formality, but a solemn pledge to uphold the dignity of human life, to render care selflessly, and to maintain the highest standards of professional ethics, the don admonished.
The Tide source reports that Russia, Ukraine and Israel have been violence-ridden for years.
Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine since February 2022 has produced years of intense fighting, repeated missile and drone strikes on cities and energy infrastructure, mass displacement, and widespread civilian harm.
The war between Israel and Hamas that erupted with the October 7, 2023, assault has similarly escalated into prolonged, high-intensity hostilities in Gaza and southern Israel, causing heavy civilian casualties, a humanitarian crisis and persistent security risks.
Both conflicts continue to generate dangerous conditions, making those theatres unsafe destinations for health workers and migrants.
Elele Etche community Gets Interim Youth Leaders ….As traditional rulers Warned Against land grabbing
Elele Community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers state has inaugurated an interim Youth Executive to run the affairs of the Elele Central Youth Association for the next six months.Among those inaugurated are, Comrade Godspower Anaele as the youth leader, Godspower Nwala, deputy youth leader and Barrister Nnamdi Abel as General Secretary/Legal Adviser.Also inaugurated are,Mr Ifeanyi Emmanuel as Assistant General Secretary,Chibuike Nwamkpa as financial secretary, Michael Ogundu , public Relations officer,Miss Faith Nwaobilor , welfare officer and Charles I K.Agugoesi as provost.The Ochimba of Elele community Etche local government Area ,HRH Eze Innocent Anaemeje who inaugurated the youth executive warned them against involvement in anti social behavioursEze Anaemeje particularly warned them against involvement in land grabbing stressing that having eliminated land grabbing from the area, the community will frown at any attempt to bring it back.He said though the interim youth executive has six months to run the affairs of the Elele central youth Association, the community might return them if their performances are satisfactory.In an interview with newsmen, The Elele Etche monarch said his kingdom has only one youth body which is the Elele Central Youth Association, warning that private youth bodies will never be allowed to operate in the kingdom.He said his kingdom is laying a foundation that will promote hardwork and respect to constituted Authoritaties especially from the youth, adding that nobody irrespective of his position will be allowed to hold the community to ransomAccording to him, the youth of Elele Etche must respect their elders , the government and cultivate the virtues of hardwork and honesty, stressing that nobody will be allowed to bring shame to the kingdom.Anaemeje who is the chairman welfare committee of The Etche Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers used the occasion to call on both the Rivers state Government and Etche Local Government Council to assist the community with the rehabilitation of its dilapidated health centreHe said the health centre which was constructed through communal efforts has become dilapidated leading to its abandonment.Eze Anaemeje also called for Government intervention on the epileptic power situation in the area and congratulated Governor Siminalaye Fubara for his reinstatement after six months of emergency rule in the state.Also speaking the Ezeoha of Etche ethnic nationality,HRH Eze Chima Nwagha called on youths in the community to respect their eldersHe warned that no indigene in the area should be allowed to use his position to destroy the kingdom and advised the newly inaugurated youth association to rule with the fear of God.
By: John Bibor & Birane progress
Stop blaming leaders, take responsibility, CAN tells Nigerians
The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Borno State chapter, has urged Nigerians to make the right choices and take responsibility for the nation’s progress instead of blaming leaders for its challenges.
Borno CAN Chairman, Bishop John Bogna Bakeni, made the call in Maiduguri on Saturday, stressing that national renewal requires both accountable leadership and responsible citizenship.
He said the transformation of Nigeria’s economic and political systems depends on deliberate moral choices and collective action by citizens.
“As I said in my message on the pulpit, Nigerians must make the right choices. We must hold our leaders accountable at all levels, but we must also take responsibility,” Bishop Bakeni stated.
He added that it is not enough to desire a better country without consciously choosing good over evil and making efforts to build it.
Bakeni noted that problems such as kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, and corruption stem from the failure of families to instill discipline and values in their children.
“We cannot continue to blame the government alone. Parents must monitor their children and instill discipline and honesty in them. Evil thrives when families abandon their moral duties,” he warned.
NUJ hails DSS for releasing detained journalists
The Nigeria Union of Journalists has commended the Department of State Services for the prompt release of two journalists, Ruth Marcus and Keshia Jang of Jay 101.9 FM, Jos, who were recently arrested while covering the funeral of the late mother of the All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.
The NUJ National President, Alhassan Yahya, in a statement on Sunday, said the union welcomed the intervention of the DSS Director-General, Mr Oluwatosin Ajayi, which led to the immediate release of the journalists.
Our correspondent gathered that the journalists had captured footage showing DSS operatives preventing some pastors from gaining access to the church premises where the funeral service was taking place.
Security officials were screening attendees, and in the process, some clerics were denied entry.
Marcus and Jang had been detained after posting a video report on social media showing a confrontation between a cleric and security operatives at the funeral, an incident that raised widespread concern over press freedom and the right of journalists to perform their lawful duties.
The statement partly read, “We are encouraged by the decisive intervention of the DSS Director-General, who not only ordered their release but also personally reached out to the Union to tender his apologies. He has also reiterated his directive to DSS operatives to conduct thorough investigations before making arrests.”
The NUJ president described the gesture as a positive shift in the culture of Nigeria’s security institutions.
“The willingness of the DSS leadership to admit errors, apologise where necessary, and commit to reforms is an important step in strengthening public trust and confidence in the agency,” he stated.
While commending the development, Abdullahi urged the DSS and other security agencies to sustain the new approach and respect the rights of journalists at all times.
“Press freedom is the bedrock of democracy, and journalists must never be treated as adversaries for performing their constitutional duties. We call on the DSS to institutionalise accountability by sanctioning officers whose actions undermine democratic values and constitutional rights”, he said.
He stressed that only by enforcing discipline within the ranks can such progress be consolidated.
Abdullahi further assured that the NUJ remains committed to constructive engagement with security institutions to strengthen mutual understanding, promote professionalism, and safeguard both press freedom and national security.
“We urge our members across the country to remain vigilant, courageous, and professional in the discharge of their duties,” the NUJ president added.
