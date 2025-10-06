Edo absorbs 4,000 volunteer teachers, recruits 500

Edo Government has announced the absorption of 4,000 volunteer teachers under the EdoStar Teaching Programme and recruitment of 500 new teachers to strengthen the state’s education system.

Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, said this on Sunday in Benin during the 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration, themed “Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession.”

Iyamu said the move reflected Governor Monday Okpebholo’s commitment to rewarding dedication and addressing dearth of teachers in public primary and secondary schools.

“Come October 15, we are going to present letters of appointment to about 4,000 EdoStar volunteer teachers who have been teaching for the past three years.

“In addition, the government will recruit another 500 teachers into the system,” he said.

The commissioner noted that the gesture would end the era of prolonged probation for volunteer teachers and help bridge the manpower gap in schools across the state.

“Even an apprentice does not train for three years without confirmation,” he added, assuring that the teachers would receive their appointment letters at a public ceremony in Government House.

Iyamu said the state had built over 68 schools in less than one year and trained more than 6,000 teachers in digital and technical skills, including robotics and artificial intelligence, to enhance classroom delivery.

“When we build schools without teachers, they are just empty buildings.

“We are investing in people who will shape our children’s future,” he said.

The commissioner also announced that the government had institutionalised Teachers’ Fitness Day, to be marked every Oct. 4, to promote teachers’ well-being.

He also said that the governor had approved to institute the best teacher award for outstanding performance every Nov. 25.

Earlier, Mr Bernard Ajobiewe, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Edo Wing, commended the government for implementing the N75,000 minimum wage, promotion of teachers and renovation of schools.

He, however, called for urgent recruitment of more teachers in rural areas.

“If we renovate schools and there are no teachers, we have done nothing,” he said.

The NUT chairman also bemoaned the dilapidation of facilities in many schools in the state, particularly in the rural areas.

He also canvassed for an urgent implementation of financial benefits for promoted teachers and payment of the accrued arrears.

Ajobiewe also noted that the union opposed the handing over of schools to missionaries in the state

He argued that it would bring inequities and inaccessibilities for marginalised groups, who might not be able to benefit from religiously affiliated schools.

On her part, Mrs Ebanehita Omonzane, Chairperson of SUBEB, urged teachers to continue shaping young minds with patience and integrity, describing them as “true nation builders.”

Delivering the keynote lecture, Comrade Joe Iyalekhue, retired Principal Assistant Secretary-General of NUT, said collaboration was key to effective teaching in modern education.

“No teacher can succeed in isolation. Collaboration, not competition, is the future of education,” he said.

Nigeria join the rest of the world in marking the universally accepted World Teacher’s Day on 5th October.

Earlier, while celebrating teachers in Nigeria, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu called for renewed support for teachers nationwide.