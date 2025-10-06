A’Ibom govt dismisses rumours of security withdrawal from ex-gov

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, has dismissed reports that Governor Umo Eno ordered the withdrawal of security details attached to former Governor Udom Emmanuel, describing the story as “inflammatory and concocted lies.”

The report, published in some quarters (not The Tide), claimed the governor had removed security from the former governor’s residence due to an alleged political rift over the 2027 elections.

The report cited an order dated 30 September, signed by Ekwo Godwin, an assistant superintendent of police, on behalf of the chief security officer at the Government House, Uyo, that operatives attached to Mr Emmanuel’s residences in the state were directed to withdraw from their locations on 1 October and report at the police headquarters, Uyo, for debriefing.

It said the withdrawn operatives were also attached to former state officials who refused to defect to the APC.

The publisher attributed the withdrawal to political disagreement between Eno and his predecessor, following the governor’s defection to the APC.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday by the Chief Secretary to the Governor, Ekerete Udoh, Umanah described the reports as fabrication born of “the imagination of its purveyors.”

Udoh said the commissioner said this while fielding correspondents’ questions on Saturday night.

According to Umanah, the deployment, reassignment, or withdrawal of police officers is the exclusive responsibility of the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in each State, and not the duty of any Governor.

“ I can tell you on good authority that the Governor did not issue any directive to withdraw security operatives from the immediate past Governor,” the Commissioner clarified.

He further noted that all former Governors of Akwa Ibom State are entitled to, and continue to enjoy, their security details as approved by law.

“To the best of our knowledge, there has been no complaint or report from any former Governor or their media aides about the withdrawal of security personnel. The rumour exists only in the imagination of those peddling it,” Umanah added.

The Commissioner urged members of the public to disregard the baseless propaganda, reaffirming that the peace-loving Governor of Akwa Ibom State remains focused on promoting peace, unity, and good governance across the State.

He emphasised that Governor Eno will continue to ensure that all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, enjoy the full protection and benefits of the law.