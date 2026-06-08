Navy Intercepts Over 135,000 Litres Of Stolen AGO In Rivers

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) of the security of teachers and pupils across schools in Rivers State.

The assurance came as members of the NUT, Rivers State Wing, staged a peaceful protest against the recent attacks on schools and abduction of teachers and pupils in Oyo State and other parts of the country.

The protesters who brandished placards with various inscriptions, were at Government House, Port Harcourt, in solidarity with their colleagues who were abducted by terrorists about two weeks ago. It is part of a nationwide action by the NUT to draw public attention to the plight of their colleagues who were kidnapped from three schools in Oyo State and are still in captivity.

Addressing the protesters, Governor Fubara disclosed that the state government had been working closely with security agencies to ensure the safety of schools, teachers and pupils across Rivers State.

Governor Fubara, represented by the Commissioner for Education in Rivers State, Dr. Peters Nwagor, said the state will continue to do all it can to ensure that incidents of attacks and abductions were prevented from occurring in the state.

He also appealed to the NUT to exercise a little patience as the Federal Government is currently working out strategies to ensure that the abducted teachers and pupils were released within the shorted possible time.

Secretary of the NUT, Rivers State Wing, Comrade Bassey Asuquo, who led the protest described the action as a solemn march of solidarity with their fallen colleague whose life was cut short by the bandits and the abducted teachers and students still languishing in captivity..

Asuquo lamented that teachers in Nigeria have become endangered species as the average teacher wakes up every morning to go to school to impart knowledge to their pupils, not knowing whether they will return home alive.

“The school is supposed to be a sanctuary, a place where the future of our nation is nurtured, shaped and prepared for greatness. But what we have witnessed in Oyo State is a brutal attack on a school and the cold blooded beheading of our noble colleague. It is not only a crime against education itself, it is an assault on our collective future as a people.

“Let it be known that what happened in Oyo State is not an isolated incident. We have seen similar acts of terror in Borno State. We have watched helplessly as schools, the temples of knowledge, are turned into theatres of horror. We refuse to be silenced. We refuse to accept this as the new normal,” he said.

Asuquo demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the teachers and students still held in captivity and urged the Federal Government as well as all State Governments to take immediate and decisive steps to end the recurring attacks on schools across Nigeria.

The unionist also demanded the immediate deployment of adequate security personnel to all public schools across Rivers State and the federation while the government puts in place a comprehensive national school safety policy that protects students, teachers and school infrastructure from attacks, abduction and all forms of violence.