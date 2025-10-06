FG, States Strengthen Collaboration Against Proliferation of Illegal Arms

The Federal Government, through the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), has intensified collaboration with state governments and security agencies to tackle the growing menace of illicit small arms and light weapons across Nigeria.

The Tide source reports that the Northeast Zonal Director of the NCCSALW, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Adamu (rtd), led a delegation to Taraba State on Saturday where he met with Governor Agbu Kefas and other key stakeholders to deepen cooperation on arms control and community sensitization.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Jalingo, Adamu said the partnership with governors was crucial to addressing the spread and misuse of illegal weapons.

“We are here to sensitize and educate citizens on the dangers of illicit small arms and light weapons, and to engage all arms-bearing units on ways to collectively halt the proliferation of these weapons in our communities,” he said.

He explained that the Centre is working with security agencies and other stakeholders nationwide to recover and destroy illegal weapons, adding that the federal government had mandated the Centre to prosecute individuals involved in arms trafficking and fabrication.

Adamu emphasised that intelligence sharing and stakeholder cooperation are key to achieving lasting peace and security, noting that the unchecked circulation of illegal weapons threatens national unity and economic stability.

Responding, Governor Kefas, represented by the Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly. John Kizito Bonzena—commended the NCCSALW’s efforts and assured the state’s full support for the initiative.

He stressed that maintaining peace and security requires synergy between government institutions and security agencies, pledging Taraba’s commitment to collaborate closely with the Centre.

The visit also included a meeting with the Commander of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army and Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke, Brig.-Gen. Kingsley Uwa, to enhance military collaboration in arms control operations.

Adamu noted that the engagement was part of the Centre’s ongoing sensitization tour across the Northeast to strengthen intelligence sharing, public awareness, and community participation in combating illegal arms.

In his remarks, Brig.-Gen. Uwa said the spread of illicit weapons fuels violence and hinders development, calling for collective action across all sectors.

“Curbing this menace requires more than just the efforts of security agencies—it demands the involvement of communities, civil society, and every citizen,” Uwa said. “Through synergy, vigilance, and sustainable collaboration, we can restore peace and stability.”

Other stakeholders visited included the Commissioner of Police, Betty Isokpan Otimenyin, and officials of the Department of State Services (DSS), who both pledged to work with the Centre to ensure a safer Nigeria where citizens can live without fear.