Reps c’ttee on constitution review to Meet Political parties today

Elele Community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers state has inaugurated an interim Youth Executive to run the affairs of the Elele Central Youth Association for the next six months.

Among those inaugurated are, Comrade Godspower Anaele as the youth leader, Godspower Nwala, deputy youth leader and Barrister Nnamdi Abel as General Secretary/Legal Adviser.

Also inaugurated are,Mr Ifeanyi Emmanuel as Assistant General Secretary,Chibuike Nwamkpa as financial secretary, Michael Ogundu , public Relations officer,Miss Faith Nwaobilor , welfare officer and Charles I K.Agugoesi as provost.

The Ochimba of Elele community Etche local government Area ,HRH Eze Innocent Anaemeje who inaugurated the youth executive warned them against involvement in anti social behaviours

Eze Anaemeje particularly warned them against involvement in land grabbing stressing that having eliminated land grabbing from the area, the community will frown at any attempt to bring it back.

He said though the interim youth executive has six months to run the affairs of the Elele central youth Association, the community might return them if their performances are satisfactory.

In an interview with newsmen, The Elele Etche monarch said his kingdom has only one youth body which is the Elele Central Youth Association, warning that private youth bodies will never be allowed to operate in the kingdom.

He said his kingdom is laying a foundation that will promote hardwork and respect to constituted Authoritaties especially from the youth, adding that nobody irrespective of his position will be allowed to hold the community to ransom

According to him, the youth of Elele Etche must respect their elders , the government and cultivate the virtues of hardwork and honesty, stressing that nobody will be allowed to bring shame to the kingdom.

Anaemeje who is the chairman welfare committee of The Etche Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers used the occasion to call on both the Rivers state Government and Etche Local Government Council to assist the community with the rehabilitation of its dilapidated health centre

He said the health centre which was constructed through communal efforts has become dilapidated leading to its abandonment.

Eze Anaemeje also called for Government intervention on the epileptic power situation in the area and congratulated Governor Siminalaye Fubara for his reinstatement after six months of emergency rule in the state.

Also speaking the Ezeoha of Etche ethnic nationality,HRH Eze Chima Nwagha called on youths in the community to respect their elders

He warned that no indigene in the area should be allowed to use his position to destroy the kingdom and advised the newly inaugurated youth association to rule with the fear of God.