News
Reps c’ttee on constitution review to Meet Political parties today
The House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review will today, October 6, 2025, meet with the leadership of registered political parties in the ongoing move to amend the 1999 Constitution.
Chaired by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu, the Committee has identified key areas of possible amendments of the nation’s extant laws, including state police, power revolution, local government autonomy and special seats for women, among others.
The committee, a few weeks ago, toured the six geopolitical zones, collating stakeholders’ input on the constitution review process and is expected to submit a final draft to the National Assembly in December 2025 for adoption.
In a statement issued on Sunday by the House spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, the Green Chamber said the session “Will feature deliberations on priority areas such as special seats for women, judicial and electoral reforms, independent candidacy, local government reforms, state policing, human rights, and justice.
“It will also provide political parties with an opportunity to make inputs, share perspectives, and contribute meaningfully to discussions on key national issues.”
Speaking ahead of the engagement, Kalu described the meeting as a strategic platform for political parties to bring their experience and institutional insight to bear.
He said, “Political parties remain the engine room of our democracy, and their active participation in this consultation is vital to achieving constitutional amendments that are inclusive, credible, and reflective of the collective aspirations of Nigerians.”
The statement added that a summarised compendium of the bills currently under consideration by the Committee “Has been prepared to guide discussions during the engagement.”This
News
Elele Etche community Gets Interim Youth Leaders ….As traditional rulers Warned Against land grabbing
Elele Community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers state has inaugurated an interim Youth Executive to run the affairs of the Elele Central Youth Association for the next six months.Among those inaugurated are, Comrade Godspower Anaele as the youth leader, Godspower Nwala, deputy youth leader and Barrister Nnamdi Abel as General Secretary/Legal Adviser.Also inaugurated are,Mr Ifeanyi Emmanuel as Assistant General Secretary,Chibuike Nwamkpa as financial secretary, Michael Ogundu , public Relations officer,Miss Faith Nwaobilor , welfare officer and Charles I K.Agugoesi as provost.The Ochimba of Elele community Etche local government Area ,HRH Eze Innocent Anaemeje who inaugurated the youth executive warned them against involvement in anti social behavioursEze Anaemeje particularly warned them against involvement in land grabbing stressing that having eliminated land grabbing from the area, the community will frown at any attempt to bring it back.He said though the interim youth executive has six months to run the affairs of the Elele central youth Association, the community might return them if their performances are satisfactory.In an interview with newsmen, The Elele Etche monarch said his kingdom has only one youth body which is the Elele Central Youth Association, warning that private youth bodies will never be allowed to operate in the kingdom.He said his kingdom is laying a foundation that will promote hardwork and respect to constituted Authoritaties especially from the youth, adding that nobody irrespective of his position will be allowed to hold the community to ransomAccording to him, the youth of Elele Etche must respect their elders , the government and cultivate the virtues of hardwork and honesty, stressing that nobody will be allowed to bring shame to the kingdom.Anaemeje who is the chairman welfare committee of The Etche Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers used the occasion to call on both the Rivers state Government and Etche Local Government Council to assist the community with the rehabilitation of its dilapidated health centreHe said the health centre which was constructed through communal efforts has become dilapidated leading to its abandonment.Eze Anaemeje also called for Government intervention on the epileptic power situation in the area and congratulated Governor Siminalaye Fubara for his reinstatement after six months of emergency rule in the state.Also speaking the Ezeoha of Etche ethnic nationality,HRH Eze Chima Nwagha called on youths in the community to respect their eldersHe warned that no indigene in the area should be allowed to use his position to destroy the kingdom and advised the newly inaugurated youth association to rule with the fear of God.
By: John Bibor & Birane progress
News
Stop blaming leaders, take responsibility, CAN tells Nigerians
The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Borno State chapter, has urged Nigerians to make the right choices and take responsibility for the nation’s progress instead of blaming leaders for its challenges.
Borno CAN Chairman, Bishop John Bogna Bakeni, made the call in Maiduguri on Saturday, stressing that national renewal requires both accountable leadership and responsible citizenship.
He said the transformation of Nigeria’s economic and political systems depends on deliberate moral choices and collective action by citizens.
“As I said in my message on the pulpit, Nigerians must make the right choices. We must hold our leaders accountable at all levels, but we must also take responsibility,” Bishop Bakeni stated.
He added that it is not enough to desire a better country without consciously choosing good over evil and making efforts to build it.
Bakeni noted that problems such as kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, and corruption stem from the failure of families to instill discipline and values in their children.
“We cannot continue to blame the government alone. Parents must monitor their children and instill discipline and honesty in them. Evil thrives when families abandon their moral duties,” he warned.
News
NUJ hails DSS for releasing detained journalists
The Nigeria Union of Journalists has commended the Department of State Services for the prompt release of two journalists, Ruth Marcus and Keshia Jang of Jay 101.9 FM, Jos, who were recently arrested while covering the funeral of the late mother of the All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.
The NUJ National President, Alhassan Yahya, in a statement on Sunday, said the union welcomed the intervention of the DSS Director-General, Mr Oluwatosin Ajayi, which led to the immediate release of the journalists.
Our correspondent gathered that the journalists had captured footage showing DSS operatives preventing some pastors from gaining access to the church premises where the funeral service was taking place.
Security officials were screening attendees, and in the process, some clerics were denied entry.
Marcus and Jang had been detained after posting a video report on social media showing a confrontation between a cleric and security operatives at the funeral, an incident that raised widespread concern over press freedom and the right of journalists to perform their lawful duties.
The statement partly read, “We are encouraged by the decisive intervention of the DSS Director-General, who not only ordered their release but also personally reached out to the Union to tender his apologies. He has also reiterated his directive to DSS operatives to conduct thorough investigations before making arrests.”
The NUJ president described the gesture as a positive shift in the culture of Nigeria’s security institutions.
“The willingness of the DSS leadership to admit errors, apologise where necessary, and commit to reforms is an important step in strengthening public trust and confidence in the agency,” he stated.
While commending the development, Abdullahi urged the DSS and other security agencies to sustain the new approach and respect the rights of journalists at all times.
“Press freedom is the bedrock of democracy, and journalists must never be treated as adversaries for performing their constitutional duties. We call on the DSS to institutionalise accountability by sanctioning officers whose actions undermine democratic values and constitutional rights”, he said.
He stressed that only by enforcing discipline within the ranks can such progress be consolidated.
Abdullahi further assured that the NUJ remains committed to constructive engagement with security institutions to strengthen mutual understanding, promote professionalism, and safeguard both press freedom and national security.
“We urge our members across the country to remain vigilant, courageous, and professional in the discharge of their duties,” the NUJ president added.
