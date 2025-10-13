The Deputy Managing Director, Joint Venture Asset (JVA), TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, Olivier Cassassoles, has stated that reading, for students, is more than preparation for exams; as it is a gateway to new worlds, cultures and ideas, emphasising that each book is a passport to empathy, critical thinking, and self-expression.

While noting that the event marked a celebration of curiosity, imagination, and the transformative power of books, Cassassoles insisted that there is no greater spark than the one lit by a good book, adding that by supporting education, the company nurtures future leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

He said “Today, we unite under a theme that resonates deeply with every learner: “Paragraphs, Pages, and Chapters: Unlocking the Secrets of Success through Reading.” This is not merely a motto, but a journey we embark on together. Each paragraph contains wisdom, every page opens a new possibility, and every chapter marks a new beginning in our personal stories.

“At TotalEnergies, our commitment to energizing society goes far beyond fueling vehicles or lighting homes. For over 60 years, we have been passionate about lighting up minds and empowering future generations through education”.

The TotalEnergies DMD revealed that the company’s longstanding dedication to Nigeria’s youth was evident in a broad range of educational initiatives including

Scholarship Programs, construction of educational structures and laboratories, donation of solar lamps to students, Empowering The Teacher (ETT) fellowship programs and institution of the Institute of Petroleum and Energy Studies (IPES) in the University of PortHarcourt.

These efforts, he said, are not isolated but are all part of TotalEnergies’ vision to ignite potential and foster a culture of lifelong learning

“To our students: May this event be a turning point. May The Potter’s Wheel and the opportunities we support inspire you to reach higher and dream bigger. To our educators and guests: Thank you for being the guiding hands- the potters molding the bright minds of tomorrow.

.

“At TotalEnergies, we are honored to invest in education, knowing that by supporting today’s youth, we help shape a brighter tomorrow. Let’s turn the pages together and unlock the next chapter of greatness”, he said.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Dr (Mrs) Azibaolanari Uzoma-Nwogu, noted that books inspire, educate and transform, saying “there’s no time you open a page of a book that you don’t get something”.

Uzoma-Nwogu, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Senior Secondary Schools, Rivers State, Gbaranwi Charles B, stressed that the journey of life begins with reading, expressing confidence in the schools and students of the state in their commitment to making the state proud in both national and international competitions.

The Permanent Secretary thanked TotalEnergies for the growth, development and success of education in the state and pledged the ministry’s partnership in instilling reading habit in the students thereby shaping their minds and molding them like clay in the hands of a skilled potter.

Presenting awards to the representatives of the winners of the ‘Schools Presentation on TotalEnergies’, the General Manager, Country Services, Adesua Adewole, commended the students for their resilience and commitment to studies urging them to remain relentless for greater future achievements.

The year’s participating schools are Community Secondary School, Okuru-Ama (winner), Model Secondary School, GRA (1st runner-up) and Immaculate Heart College, Borokiri (2nd runner-up).

Others were Pabod Model Secondary School, Old GRA, Enitona High School, Borokiri, SeaCrest Preparatory School, Redeemer’s International School, Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borokiri and Community Secondary School, Abuloma.

By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu