The Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET), Koroma/Saakpenwa, in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, has officially announced the commencement of its admission process for the 2025/2026 academic session.
In a statement signed by the Registrar, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Prince Ch. Mmom, invited all UTME candidates who scored 150 and above to apply for admission into the university’s various degree programmes across its faculties.
According to the statement, interested applicants are required to initiate a “Change of Institution” to FUET through the official JAMB portal, following all prescribed guidelines and instructions.
However, the university emphasized that meeting the minimum UTME score and completing the Change of Institution process does not automatically guarantee admission, as all applicants must meet the specific requirements for their chosen programmes and successfully pass the university’s screening exercise.
According to the statement, available Faculties and Programmes by the university include
Faculty of Agriculture – B.Agric, B.Sc. Fisheries and Aquaculture,
Faculty of Allied Health Sciences – B.OT. Occupational Therapy, B.Sc. Public Health and Disaster Management, B.Sc. Environmental Health and Safety, B.HIM. Health Information Management
and
Faculty of Engineering and Technology – B.Eng. Chemical, Civil, Electrical/Electronics, Petroleum and Gas Engineering.
Others include faculty of Environmental Sciences – B.Sc. Architecture, Environmental Management, Surveying and Geoinformatics, Quantity Surveying,
Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences – B.Sc. Computer Science, Software Engineering, Cybersecurity, Biochemistry, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics with Electronics, Industrial Chemistry, Plant Science and Biotechnology as well as
Faculty of Management Technology – B.Sc. Accounting,