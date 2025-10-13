TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited says it is committed to unlocking reading potentials and passion in students to guaranteeing successes in their educational futures.

The Deputy Managing Director, Joint Venture Asset (JVA), TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, Olivier Cassassoles, stated this while delivering his speech at the 2025 Book Reading & Open Day Event For Senior Secondary Schools In Rivers State, held at the TotalEnergies Event Centre, Trans-Amadi, PortHarcourt, at the Weekend, with the theme ‘Paragraphs, Pages, and Chapters: Unlocking the Secrets of Success through Reading’.

Cassassoles who noted that the present era is characterised with endless distractions said students need a deliberate push for self-discovery and growth in their educational pursuits adding that reading, for students, is more than preparation for exams; as it is a gateway to new worlds, cultures and ideas, with each book serving as a passport to empathy, critical thinking, and self-expression.

While noting that the event marked a celebration of curiosity, imagination, and the transformative power of books, Cassassoles insisted that there is no greater spark than the one lit by a good book, adding that by supporting education, the company nurtures future leaders, innovators, and change makers.

He said “Today, we unite under a theme that resonates deeply with every learner: “Paragraphs, Pages, and Chapters: Unlocking the Secrets of Success through Reading.” This is not merely a motto, but a journey we embark on together. Each paragraph contains wisdom, every page opens a new possibility, and every chapter marks a new beginning in our personal stories.

“At TotalEnergies, our commitment to energizing society goes far beyond fueling vehicles or lighting homes. For over 60 years, we have been passionate about lighting up minds and empowering future generations through education. We are honored to invest in education, knowing that by supporting today’s youth, we help shape a brighter tomorrow. Let’s turn the pages together and unlock the next chapter of greatness”.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Dr (Mrs) Azibaolanari Uzoma-Nwogu, stressed that the journey of life begins with reading, expressing confidence in the schools and students of the state in their commitment to making the state proud in both national and international competitions.

Represented by the State’s Deputy Director, Senior Secondary Schools, Gbaranwi Charles B, Uzoma-Nwogu thanked TotalEnergies for its contributions to the growth, development and success of education in the state and pledged the ministry’s partnership in instilling reading habit in the students thereby shaping their minds and molding them like clay in the hands of a skilled potter.

Presenting awards to the representatives of the winners of the ‘Schools Presentation on TotalEnergies’, the General Manager, Country Services, Adesua Adewole, commended the students for their resilience and commitment to studies urging them to remain relentless for greater future achievements.

In his Closing Remarks, the Deputy General Manager, External Communications, TotalEnergies, Nigeria, Dr. Charles Ebereonwu, who noted the continuous evolvement of the company even in guiding educational and career paths, wished the students the best in their career decisions.

The year’s event featured a Nigerian literary classic novel: ‘The Potter’s Wheel’ by renowned author, Vincent Chukwuemeka Ike; a novel that not only mirrors the journey of many students as they navigate challenges, learn responsibility, and discover their voices but serves as a beacon of character, discipline, and personal growth.

Participating schools were Community Secondary School, Okuru-Ama (winner), Model Secondary School, GRA (1st runner-up) and Immaculate Heart College, Borokiri (2nd runner-up).

Others were Pabod Model Secondary School, Old GRA, Enitona High School, Borokiri, SeaCrest Preparatory School, Redeemer’s International School, Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borokiri and Community Secondary School, Abuloma.

By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu