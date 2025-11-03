UniPort VC Lauds PCRC, NDLEA, Others on Drugs Campaign

The Vice Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt, Professor Owunari Georgewill, has commended the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Rivers State Command, Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and others for the one-day illicit drugs campaign organised in the institution, describing the program as important to create awareness on the dangers of illicit drugs abuse and not for content creation.

Professor Georgewill stated this on Thursday during a drug abuse awareness campaign held in the university, stressing that the university remains a citadel of enlightenment where students are models for both moral and academic excellence.

“Our future cannot be built on abuse of substances. Today, we form a formidable coalition against drug abuse. The War Against Drug Abuse is not seasonal but a continuous campaign. We want to build a Nigeria where youth are not dependent on illicit drugs,” Georgewill said.

The Rivers State Commands of Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Police, on Thursday, 30th October, 2025, took the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) to the University of Port Harcourt in furtherance of the campaign for a drug-free society.

In an interview with journalists at the sidelines of the event, Voke Emore, Chairman of PCRC in Rivers State, said, “The PCRC has done this for two years running now, and this is the third year. We did it in Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers State University, and our idea is to drive home the message of the War Against Drug Abuse, where our young people, and even some old persons, who abuse drugs, falling victims to drug abuse, should abstain. We have a lot of deaths, and it needs to stop.

“One of the causes of insecurity and the devices the enemy uses against young people is that they carry weapons and commit crimes under the influence of drugs. We want to say no to drug abuse. We have to put our hands on deck to keep speaking against drug abuse.”

Also speaking, Assistant State Commander, Drug Demand Reduction Unit, in NDLEA, Rivers Command, Grace Adeniyi, said, “Drug abuse is a problem that is ravaging everyone, and there are stages where they should be able to say no to drug abuse and yes to life.

“While they watch who they associate with, mingle with, they should not be pressured into taking hard drugs.

“Our university campus is a place where nobody monitors your activities. You come on your own and stay on your own. Whatever anybody tells you is your ability to say no, I will not be involved in it. So many of the students coming in are young minds; they are just 16 and above, and the elders will bully them into accepting the use of hard drugs.

“The programme is very important. Drug abuse is everywhere. If it’s not in your family, it’s in your neighbourhood. A drug-dependent person is a risk to himself and everybody around him.

“Prevention is better than cure. Don’t go into it. You will be able to avoid so much of the crisis because every other vice is committed under the influence of drug abuse.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, represented by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Choba Police Division, Ahmed Doma, listed increased risk of chronic diseases and permanent damage to brain function, etc., as dangers of drug abuse.

CP Adepoju urged students and everyone to stay away from drug abuse, while reiterating the commitment of the Rivers Police Command to ensuring a drug abuse-free state.

By: Akujobi Amadi