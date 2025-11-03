800  students gains Admission Into Federal University of Environment And Technology,Ogoni…vc

The Federal University of Environment and Technology, Ogoni, Rivers State, is set to commence academic work for the 2025/2026 session with the approval for the admission of about 800 pioneer students.

Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Professor Chinedu Mmom, disclosed this recently when Executive Council members of County Grammar School, Ikwerre-Etche, Old Boys Association, paid him a visit at the school’s liason office in Port Harcourt.

Professor Mmom also disclosed that the university would commence with six faculties that have been approved following the successful verification and accreditation exercise carried out by the National University Commission (NUC).

The Vice Chancellor hinted that the faculties approved include Agriculture, Allied Health Sciences, and Engineering Technology. Others are Natural and Applied Sciences, Environmental Sciences, and Management Technology.

He listed some of the courses on offer to include Cyber Security, Public Health, Occupational Health and Safety, Software Engineering, Architecture, and Environmental Management. Others are Surveying, Accounting, Management Technology, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Logistics and Supply. He stated that the Faculty of Agriculture will run two different programmes- a four-year degree course on Fishing and Acquaculture – and a five-year programme for the award of Bachelor of Agriculture degree.

Prof. Mmom told the visiting Old Boys of his alma mater that the management of the university is working assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in them by President Bola Tinubu who directed while inaugurating them in August to ensure that academic work commenced this session.

He stated that though the university was grappling with funding challenges, the management has adopted ingenious ways of overcoming teething problems associated with the establishment of new institutions.

He disclosed that staff recruitment will commence as soon as they scale the next stage of authorisation, noting that they are working to rightfully position the school and give it a firm foundation.

The Vice Chancellor also said that he is leveraging his old contacts and connections to secure partnerships and goodwill from relevant schools and organisations, such as the Louisiana State University, Centre For Environmental Justice and Governance, amongst many others, to enhance the status of the new university.

“By the time this university clocks two years, the world will hear about us,” he assured the association.

Earlier, the leader of the team and National President of the County Grammar School, Ikwerre-Etche Old Boys Association, Venerable Bekwele Wabara (Rtd), had on behalf of the association congratulated the Vice Chancellor on his, “well deserved appointment,”.

He said the association remained proud of his achievements in the past and confident that he would eminently justify the confidence reposed in him by the federal government.

Also speaking, Prof. Emenike Wami, a former president of the assocition, commended the new Vice Chancellor for the steps taken so far in giving the school a firm foundation.

The visit, which ended with prayers for a successful tenure for the Vice Chancellor, also had in attendance the Vice President of the association, Chief Vincent Erinwo, National Secretary, Dr. Dawariye Johnson, Chairman, National Congress Planning Committee, Dr. Edwin Ojirika, and a member of the national planning committee, Senibo Celestine Ogolo.