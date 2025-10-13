Education
NAS moves to end Out-of-School syndrome in Enugu
Chapters of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) in Enugu and South Africa have called on the state government, philanthropists, and organizations in Nigeria to devise practical approaches on how to return school age children from the streets to the classrooms.
Alarmed by the growing population of school age children on our streets, the Cap’n of the Enugu chapter of NAS, Mr Oseloka Egbuchiem, said, “it is a time bomb and a sad commentary on our social responsibility.”
Addressing journalists in Enugu on Tuesday, Egbuchiem explained that NAS chose October 6 to galvanize national awareness and collective action on the crisis of out of school children (OOSC) in Nigeria, through its Street Child Project and Back to School Campaign.
According to him, “the truth is that NAS can’t do it alone. The governments at different levels, and philanthropists should participate in this because it is a huge crisis.”
He noted further that, “we in Enugu collaborated with the chapter in South Africa on this campaign to mark the one-day national awareness and advocacy.
“On Monday, we distributed educational kits to at least 1,000 children in the state in five primary schools in Enugu metropolis and suburb.
“The beneficiary schools are Ibagwa Community Primary, Nike, Enugu, Francisca Children Academy, Ugbene 2, Enugu, Transekulu Primary School 1, Enugu, Transekulu Primary School 2, Enugu, Aguowa Primary School 1, Enugu.
“We continued the sensitization campaign today on radio where a panel of discussants threw more light on the OOSC crisis and to capture attention of the public and the government.”
According to Egbuchiem, NAS aims at empowering communities to sustain local education initiatives aimed at reducing OOSC in their areas.
He noted that the crisis is as real as the numbers from the UNICEF 2025 and UNESCO report that shows that 10.2–18.3 million children are out of school globally and that one in every child that is out of school in the world is a Nigerian.
“That unflattering report is a summary of perhaps what the future is for us and our children,” he said.
Egbuchiem noted that NAS believes that, “the scale of this crisis undermines Nigeria’s ability to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, especially SDG 4 (Quality Education), which sets out the ambition of ensuring inclusive and equitable education for all.
Meanwhile, among the social reasons that have kept millions of children in Nigeria out of school are poverty, insecurity, gender inequality, child labour, early marriage, poor infrastructure, and social exclusion.
Education
2025 Book Reading: TotalEnergies Commits To Unlocking Potentials, Career Choices In Students
TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited says it is committed to unlocking reading potentials and passion in students to guaranteeing successes in their educational futures.
The Deputy Managing Director, Joint Venture Asset (JVA), TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, Olivier Cassassoles, stated this while delivering his speech at the 2025 Book Reading & Open Day Event For Senior Secondary Schools In Rivers State, held at the TotalEnergies Event Centre, Trans-Amadi, PortHarcourt, at the Weekend, with the theme ‘Paragraphs, Pages, and Chapters: Unlocking the Secrets of Success through Reading’.
Cassassoles who noted that the present era is characterised with endless distractions said students need a deliberate push for self-discovery and growth in their educational pursuits adding that reading, for students, is more than preparation for exams; as it is a gateway to new worlds, cultures and ideas, with each book serving as a passport to empathy, critical thinking, and self-expression.
While noting that the event marked a celebration of curiosity, imagination, and the transformative power of books, Cassassoles insisted that there is no greater spark than the one lit by a good book, adding that by supporting education, the company nurtures future leaders, innovators, and change makers.
He said “Today, we unite under a theme that resonates deeply with every learner: “Paragraphs, Pages, and Chapters: Unlocking the Secrets of Success through Reading.” This is not merely a motto, but a journey we embark on together. Each paragraph contains wisdom, every page opens a new possibility, and every chapter marks a new beginning in our personal stories.
“At TotalEnergies, our commitment to energizing society goes far beyond fueling vehicles or lighting homes. For over 60 years, we have been passionate about lighting up minds and empowering future generations through education. We are honored to invest in education, knowing that by supporting today’s youth, we help shape a brighter tomorrow. Let’s turn the pages together and unlock the next chapter of greatness”.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Dr (Mrs) Azibaolanari Uzoma-Nwogu, stressed that the journey of life begins with reading, expressing confidence in the schools and students of the state in their commitment to making the state proud in both national and international competitions.
Represented by the State’s Deputy Director, Senior Secondary Schools, Gbaranwi Charles B, Uzoma-Nwogu thanked TotalEnergies for its contributions to the growth, development and success of education in the state and pledged the ministry’s partnership in instilling reading habit in the students thereby shaping their minds and molding them like clay in the hands of a skilled potter.
Presenting awards to the representatives of the winners of the ‘Schools Presentation on TotalEnergies’, the General Manager, Country Services, Adesua Adewole, commended the students for their resilience and commitment to studies urging them to remain relentless for greater future achievements.
In his Closing Remarks, the Deputy General Manager, External Communications, TotalEnergies, Nigeria, Dr. Charles Ebereonwu, who noted the continuous evolvement of the company even in guiding educational and career paths, wished the students the best in their career decisions.
The year’s event featured a Nigerian literary classic novel: ‘The Potter’s Wheel’ by renowned author, Vincent Chukwuemeka Ike; a novel that not only mirrors the journey of many students as they navigate challenges, learn responsibility, and discover their voices but serves as a beacon of character, discipline, and personal growth.
Participating schools were Community Secondary School, Okuru-Ama (winner), Model Secondary School, GRA (1st runner-up) and Immaculate Heart College, Borokiri (2nd runner-up).
Others were Pabod Model Secondary School, Old GRA, Enitona High School, Borokiri, SeaCrest Preparatory School, Redeemer’s International School, Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borokiri and Community Secondary School, Abuloma.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Education
Education
FUET begins admission for 2025/2026 academic session
The Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET), Koroma/Saakpenwa, in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, has officially announced the commencement of its admission process for the 2025/2026 academic session.
In a statement signed by the Registrar, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Prince Ch. Mmom, invited all UTME candidates who scored 150 and above to apply for admission into the university’s various degree programmes across its faculties.
According to the statement, interested applicants are required to initiate a “Change of Institution” to FUET through the official JAMB portal, following all prescribed guidelines and instructions.
However, the university emphasized that meeting the minimum UTME score and completing the Change of Institution process does not automatically guarantee admission, as all applicants must meet the specific requirements for their chosen programmes and successfully pass the university’s screening exercise.
According to the statement, available Faculties and Programmes by the university include
Faculty of Agriculture – B.Agric, B.Sc. Fisheries and Aquaculture,
Faculty of Allied Health Sciences – B.OT. Occupational Therapy, B.Sc. Public Health and Disaster Management, B.Sc. Environmental Health and Safety, B.HIM. Health Information Management
and
Faculty of Engineering and Technology – B.Eng. Chemical, Civil, Electrical/Electronics, Petroleum and Gas Engineering.
Others include faculty of Environmental Sciences – B.Sc. Architecture, Environmental Management, Surveying and Geoinformatics, Quantity Surveying,
Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences – B.Sc. Computer Science, Software Engineering, Cybersecurity, Biochemistry, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics with Electronics, Industrial Chemistry, Plant Science and Biotechnology as well as
Faculty of Management Technology – B.Sc. Accounting,
