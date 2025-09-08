Ward 13 Councilor Receives Certificate of Return  …Vows To Provide Quality Service 

As Rivers State Councilors join their Chairmen to receive certificate of return ,the ward 13 Ulakwo in Etche local government ,Nnadi Godfirst had vowed to provide quality ,effective service to his people

Nnadi stated this Yesterday after receiving his certificate of return at the office of Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission RSIEC in Port Harcourt

Nnadi said service to his people will be at the centre stage of his stay in office

The ward 13 Councilor pledged to initiate bye laws that will have direct effect to his constituency

He hinted this could be achieved through team work ,collaboration with his colleague at the Legislative Chambers

Nnadi reiterated his determination to work in synergy with his colleagues to give the Chairman necessary Legislative backing to deliver impactful governance to Etche people

He admitted the calibre of elected councilors are capable to make a positive difference compared to the past Legislators

Nnadi stated the need to give the Chairman necessary Legislative support to change the narrative in the next three years in office

He declared the need for the youths to work hard as everyone had his time of remembrance

He insisted the need for one to he consistent in every human pursued ,stressing the importance sticking to what one belief

Hon Nnadi revealed further that it gladdens his heart that his good will has really paid following enormous support his people gave during and after the election ,insisting he will never take it for granted

While urging them to be patient as proactive measures will be taking to address their basic needs