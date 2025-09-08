Ogoni Postgraduate Forum Hails HYPREP Over Scholarship Scheme …Says Its Expansion Reflects Empathy 

The Ogoni Postgraduate Forum, has applauded the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project(HYPREP) for its 2025 scholarship scheme for Ogoni postgraduate students, saying the expansion of the grant coverage from the initial 300 to 500 scholars reflects empathy, foresight and unwavering commitment to the educational and intellectual advancement of Ogoniland.

The Convener of the forum, Mr Bariatonlo Ken Nnaane, who gave the indication in a media statement, said for expanding the livelihood programme of the Project to include scholarship support for Ogoni postgraduate students, the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey deserves not mere recognition but the profound commendation of a grateful people.

“As Brian Tracy once remarked, “The value of a promise is the cost to you of keeping your word.” On the 4th of November, 2024, Prof Zabbey declared that the postgraduate grant would become an annual intervention. The just concluded sensitisation and the opening of the application portal stand as incontrovertible evidence of that commitment, a testament to integrity in leadership,” he said.

According to him, “In this regard, Prof Zabbey aligns with the great John F. Kennedy, who declared that he would rather be accused of breaking precedents than breaking promises.

Nnaane noted that the enlistment of the scholarship grant in HYPREP’s livelihood programme to accommodate researchers of Ogoni ethnic extraction, an oil-rich yet historically marginalised ethnic nationality, reinforces the policy consistency and clarity that define Zabbey’s administration, stressing that this act is more than symbolic, as it is an affirmation of confidence in the intellectual capacity of the Ogoni people and a strategic investment in their future.

He said Zabbey’s stewardship has delivered transformative outcomes like the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration; the Ogoni Specialist Hospital; Buan Cottage Hospital; potable water scheme across numerous Ogoni communities; among others, saying the shoreline remediation is so effective that marine biodiversity, periwinkles, oysters and fish have returned to the creeks of K-Dere and Bomu communities.

“These are not mere achievements, they are milestones etched in the annals of Ogoni history”, he intoned.

The forum, therefore, called on Ogoni leaders both at home and in the diaspora to close ranks and rally their support behind HYPREP to safeguard this shared heritage borne out of the collective struggles and sanctified by the ultimate sacrifice of the Ogoni martyrs.

It appealed to HYPREP to continue to deepen research collaborations, particularly in the Environmental Sciences and prioritise the forum members in training and employment opportunities.

According to the forum, “it is regrettable that many of our kinsmen today possess advanced academic qualifications, yet remain underutilised in the national workforce.”

The convener also called on HYPREP to maintain the tempo applied in the maiden edition of the postgraduate scholarship support grant screening/verification exercise, by keeping the door closed against any sort of interference and influence that would hamper the conduct of a seamless process and deprive eligible would-be beneficiaries.

He said the forum members would in turn provide the necessary feedback mechanism for the screening process, to report its transparency and integrity, as well as clear any iota of doubt about its integrity.

The forum said while it is confident that the Ogoni students are not neophytes on the academic corridors, it urged the scholars to avail themselves of the present opportunity, and wished them success in the computer-based test, verification and screening exercise.

Nnaane equally solicited for more scholarship support and research collaborations from other agencies, national and international bodies and public-spirited individuals for Ogoni scholars.