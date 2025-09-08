Education
Our academic activities are AI driven – VC ….declares I’ntl Conf on education
The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, has declared that all activities in the University are AI-driven, stressing the need to prepare the future workforce through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Education as a pathway to achieving sustainable development.
He made this remark while declaring open the 4th Annual International Conference of the Department of Science Education, held from Wednesday,at the Faculty of Education Auditorium.
The vice chancellor commended the department for choosing a theme that aligns with his vision for the University and expressed optimism that the conference would produce a communiqué with clear strategies for the future.
Also speaking,the Head of Department, Science Education, Dr. Dorathy Ekineh, stated that the convergence of STEM Education, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Sustainable Development is crucial in shaping the next generation of leaders, innovators, and problem solvers.
According to her, the conference provides an opportunity to explore, discuss, and collaborate on strategies to equip the workforce with the skills required to face the challenges and seize the opportunities of the future.
Earlier In his welcome address, the Dean of the Faculty of Education, Prof. Isaac N. Dokubo, described the conference as timely, noting that the world is rapidly embracing AI in all sectors.
He explained that the primary aim of the conference is to examine how AI and STEM Education can prepare tomorrow’s workforce to compete effectively with their counterparts globally.
Delivering the keynote address, the Dean, Faculty of Education, University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Cheta Williams, stated that the workforce of the future will thrive at the intersection of STEM, Artificial Intelligence, and sustainability.
“If we align our education systems, innovations, and ethical compass, we will not just prepare for the future, we will shape it,” he stated .
He averred that the workforce of tomorrow is already being built today in classrooms, universities, innovation hubs, and government boardrooms,adding that the future is not something to wait for, but something to design and build together.
Also presenting a paper titled “STEM Education and Sustainable Development for a Resilient Future”, Prof. Keziah A. Achuonye from the Faculty of Education, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, highlighted the vital role of STEM in driving resilience and sustainable growth.
By: Akujobi Amadi
School Resumption:Rivers begins monitoring of compliance to academics standards
As Secondary and primary schools in Rivers state ,including public and private owned resumes for the first term 2025/2026 academic session today after a one month vacation at the end of the third term 2024/2025 academic session .,the state ministry of education said quality assurance supervisors will resume school visitations and monitoring immediately.
The state ministry of Education disclosed this in a statement signed by the permanent secretary ,
Dr. (Mrs.) Ndidi Chikanele Utchay and made available to the tide ,the statement stated that staffs of department of quality assurance services (SEQAS) in the ministry and it’s agencies will commence immediate routein assessment visitations to all schools in the state, to ensure Compliance with Established Educational Standards .
The statement reads thus:
“This is to notify all public and private schools operating in Rivers State that the State Education Quality Assurance Services (SEQAS) will commence follow-through and routine assessments immediately, upon resumption of the 2025/2026 academic session. These assessments are designed to:
Ensure Compliance with Established Educational Standards.”
“Evaluate the Quality of Teaching and Learning,
Review Curriculum Implementation and Teaching Methods,
Assess Infrastructure and Learning Environment, and
Promote Students Welfare and Overall School Improvement.”
“Consequently, all Public and Private Schools are by this announcement advised to make all necessary preparations and ensure full compliance with regulatory requirements. “
The statement also said applications for School approvals and upgrades should be submitted directly to the office of the Permanent Secretary, as negotiations with individuals and agents will no longer be tolerated.
“The state Ministry of Education appreciates your continuous co-operation and commitments to sustaining high educational standards in our dear State.”the statement stated.
By: Akujobi Amadi
University of Port Harcourt elevates five professor’s on communication and public relations
The Governing Council of University of port Harcourt in Rivers state has appointed
five new Professors of Communication and Media Studies of the institution.
This was contained in a Facebook handle of the public relations officer of the university,Dr Sammy Kpenu disclosed that those elevated to the ranks of professor include erudite and world-class Prof. Ntiense James Usua , promoted to professor of Broadcasting,
Prof. Faustina Ginikanwa Nwachukwu – Strategic Communication and Advertising, and
Prof. Benedict Obiora Agbo – Public Relations and Advertising.
Others are,Prof. Sunny C.J. Mbazie , Public Relations and Advertising, while
Prof. Clement Afamefuna Asadu ,was appointed professor of Behaviour and Social Change Communication, of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, University of Port Harcourt.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Rsu hosts FG 2025 Needs Assessment Committee
Vice chancellor of the Rivers state University (Rsu) ,Nkpolu Oroworukwu port Harcourt,Prof Isaac Zeb -Obipi has received a federal government 2025 needs assessment visitation committee for the university.
The committee led by the national chairman of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) , Comrade Muhammad Haruna Ibrahim arrived the university on Monday.
Speaking during a brief ceremony organised by the university to receive the committee members in to the university campus ,prof Zeb _Obipi expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for constituting the Needs Assessment Committee with union members, describing it as a genuine show of intention.
The vice chancellor assured the delegation that the university would cooperate and give them all the necessary assistance the committee will need through the assistance of the Director of School Planning who will be guiding them through ongoing projects sites across the various campus in the university.
Earlier in speech, the team leader of the Federal government Needs Assessment committee to the university,Comrade Muhammad Haruna Ibrahim stated that the visit aimed to monitor the implementation level of the N30 billion revitalization funds disbursed by the Federal Government for 60 public universities nationwide that benefited from the 2021 revitalization intervention.
Ibrahim who doubles as SSANU National Chairman commended Prof. Zeb-Obipi for his dedication to staff welfare, particularly for increasing the monthly take-home packages of teaching staff at RSU Staff School and International Secondary School from N30,000 to N75,000 and pledged the committee’s support to the Vice-Chancellor and the school.
The vice chancellor was joined by some union leaders in the university,Dr Cheta Azumah, SSANU National vice president south _south ,Dr Emmanuel Davis,Asuu chairman,RSU,Barr Tamuno Williams,SSANU chairman,Rsu and Comrade Harmony Wosu ,NAAT Chairman among others to receive the committee .
By: Akujobi Amadi