Our academic activities are AI driven – VC ….declares I’ntl Conf on education 

The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, has declared that all activities in the University are AI-driven, stressing the need to prepare the future workforce through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Education as a pathway to achieving sustainable development.

He made this remark while declaring open the 4th Annual International Conference of the Department of Science Education, held from Wednesday,at the Faculty of Education Auditorium.

The vice chancellor commended the department for choosing a theme that aligns with his vision for the University and expressed optimism that the conference would produce a communiqué with clear strategies for the future.

Also speaking,the Head of Department, Science Education, Dr. Dorathy Ekineh, stated that the convergence of STEM Education, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Sustainable Development is crucial in shaping the next generation of leaders, innovators, and problem solvers.

According to her, the conference provides an opportunity to explore, discuss, and collaborate on strategies to equip the workforce with the skills required to face the challenges and seize the opportunities of the future.

Earlier In his welcome address, the Dean of the Faculty of Education, Prof. Isaac N. Dokubo, described the conference as timely, noting that the world is rapidly embracing AI in all sectors.

He explained that the primary aim of the conference is to examine how AI and STEM Education can prepare tomorrow’s workforce to compete effectively with their counterparts globally.

Delivering the keynote address, the Dean, Faculty of Education, University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Cheta Williams, stated that the workforce of the future will thrive at the intersection of STEM, Artificial Intelligence, and sustainability.

“If we align our education systems, innovations, and ethical compass, we will not just prepare for the future, we will shape it,” he stated .

He averred that the workforce of tomorrow is already being built today in classrooms, universities, innovation hubs, and government boardrooms,adding that the future is not something to wait for, but something to design and build together.

Also presenting a paper titled “STEM Education and Sustainable Development for a Resilient Future”, Prof. Keziah A. Achuonye from the Faculty of Education, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, highlighted the vital role of STEM in driving resilience and sustainable growth.

By: Akujobi Amadi