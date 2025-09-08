Rsu hosts FG  2025 Needs Assessment Committee

Vice chancellor of the Rivers state University (Rsu) ,Nkpolu Oroworukwu port Harcourt,Prof Isaac Zeb -Obipi has received a federal government 2025 needs assessment visitation committee for the university.

The committee led by the national chairman of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) , Comrade Muhammad Haruna Ibrahim arrived the university on Monday.

Speaking during a brief ceremony organised by the university to receive the committee members in to the university campus ,prof Zeb _Obipi expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for constituting the Needs Assessment Committee with union members, describing it as a genuine show of intention.

The vice chancellor assured the delegation that the university would cooperate and give them all the necessary assistance the committee will need through the assistance of the Director of School Planning who will be guiding them through ongoing projects sites across the various campus in the university.

Earlier in speech, the team leader of the Federal government Needs Assessment committee to the university,Comrade Muhammad Haruna Ibrahim stated that the visit aimed to monitor the implementation level of the N30 billion revitalization funds disbursed by the Federal Government for 60 public universities nationwide that benefited from the 2021 revitalization intervention.

Ibrahim who doubles as SSANU National Chairman commended Prof. Zeb-Obipi for his dedication to staff welfare, particularly for increasing the monthly take-home packages of teaching staff at RSU Staff School and International Secondary School from N30,000 to N75,000 and pledged the committee’s support to the Vice-Chancellor and the school.

The vice chancellor was joined by some union leaders in the university,Dr Cheta Azumah, SSANU National vice president south _south ,Dr Emmanuel Davis,Asuu chairman,RSU,Barr Tamuno Williams,SSANU chairman,Rsu and Comrade Harmony Wosu ,NAAT Chairman among others to receive the committee .

By: Akujobi Amadi