University of Port Harcourt elevates five professor’s on communication and public relations

As Secondary and primary schools in Rivers state ,including public and private owned resumes for the first term 2025/2026 academic session today after a one month vacation at the end of the third term 2024/2025 academic session .,the state ministry of education said quality assurance supervisors will resume school visitations and monitoring immediately.

The state ministry of Education disclosed this in a statement signed by the permanent secretary ,

Dr. (Mrs.) Ndidi Chikanele Utchay and made available to the tide ,the statement stated that staffs of department of quality assurance services (SEQAS) in the ministry and it’s agencies will commence immediate routein assessment visitations to all schools in the state, to ensure Compliance with Established Educational Standards .

The statement reads thus:

“This is to notify all public and private schools operating in Rivers State that the State Education Quality Assurance Services (SEQAS) will commence follow-through and routine assessments immediately, upon resumption of the 2025/2026 academic session. These assessments are designed to:

Ensure Compliance with Established Educational Standards.”

“Evaluate the Quality of Teaching and Learning,

Review Curriculum Implementation and Teaching Methods,

Assess Infrastructure and Learning Environment, and

Promote Students Welfare and Overall School Improvement.”

“Consequently, all Public and Private Schools are by this announcement advised to make all necessary preparations and ensure full compliance with regulatory requirements. “

The statement also said applications for School approvals and upgrades should be submitted directly to the office of the Permanent Secretary, as negotiations with individuals and agents will no longer be tolerated.

“The state Ministry of Education appreciates your continuous co-operation and commitments to sustaining high educational standards in our dear State.”the statement stated.