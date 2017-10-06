Playboy Founder, Hugh Hefner Dies At 91

The famous founder of the International Adult Magazine, Playboy, Hugh Hefner has died at the age of 91. His death was announced by the Play Boy Enterprises Inc. which said the 91 year-old passed away peacefully in his home from natural causes.

In his reaction, Cooper Hefner, his son said he would be “greatly missed by many”. He paid tribute to his father’s exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer, calling him an advocate for free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom.

Hugh Hefner began publishing Playboy Magazine in his kitchen at home in 1953. Playboy became the largest selling men’s magazine in the world shifting seven million copies a month at its peak.

The trail blazing magazine helped make nudity respectable in mainstream publications and made him a multi millionaire. It spawned a business empire that include casinos and nightclubs.

Hefner became famous for throwing huge parties at luxurious mansions in his later years as he grew to live with more than six playboy mansion models.

Hugh Hefner was born into a strict Methodist family in Chicago. He rebelled, spectacularly producing the first issue of Playboy. The widely acclaimed magazine was adorned with Marilyn Monroe as its first centre fold, the magazine was an instant hit.

It’s huge sales were driven by glossy colour picture of nude ‘playmates’, but it also developed a reputation for fine writing. Norman Mailer, Kingsley Amis and Ray Bradbury were among its contributors.

Hugh Hefner lived the lifestyle portrayed in his Play boy magazine. His Playboy mansion in Los Angelese where he died surrounded by friends, epitomised an adolescent dream.

He claimed to have slept with more than 1000 women and has a reality TV show that has become more popular than any nude or sex tape.

He was attacked by feminists accused of reducing women to sex toys, but he styled himself as the “Godfather of the sexual revolution”.

Meanwhile, the world has reacted to the death of the life style icon. Celebrities around the world have paid homage to the man who was famous for his wild parties at the Playboy mansion and iconic sexual lifestyle magazine.

In honour of Hefner, here are ten things you didn’t know about the Playboy founder.

Hugh Hefner served in the armed forces during World War II as a clerk and writer for a military magazine/newspaper.

Hugh Hefner does not own the famous Playboy mansion. While he was alive, he lived in the mansion, but he was no longer the owner of the property. Playboy enterprises actually owns the building and recently placed it on sale at $200m.

Despite the sale, the company stated that Hefner had to be allowed to live there.

Hugh Hefner bought plot next to Marilyn Monroe. He was a huge fan of the late legendary actress, Marilyn Monroe. She was even the first cover girl of playboy magazine that later featured others stars.

His love for her made him decide that he would love to spend the rest of her life beside her. Hugh bought the burial plot next to Monroe and would be buried there.

Hugh Hefner kept the Holly wood sign alive. He was also a philanthropist which dates back to the late 70s when the famous Hollywood sign in California came down due to termite infestation. Hugh raised the money needed to bring it back up again.