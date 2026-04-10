IGR Firm Applauds Akpe’s Appointment As New D’Gov 

The management of Super AllGreen Ltd, ‘the Bayelsa State Government’s revenue driving firm’, has lauded the Governor, Senator Douye Diri on the recent appointment of his Chief of Staff and former Assembly member, Dr Peter Akpe as the new Deputy Governor of the State.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Hon. Beleuibimo Ikio Sunday made this known while speaking with newsmen after a tour of projects recently executed by the firm at his office in the Swali-ultramodern market recently in Yenagoa, the State capital.

The CEO described the appointment of Dr Akpe as one of the best decisions of the governor lately.

The manager who collects revenue on tollgate, parking space, barrow pushers and hawkers at the Swali ultramodern market for the State Government, said he was so excited on the appointment of the new number two man of the state.

He emphasised the new deputy governor is a plus for the ASSURED Prosperity mantra of the governor Diri led administration.

The revenue collector posited that having been a member of the state House of Assembly, Commissioner, Retired Civil Servant, Deputy Chief of Staff and later Chief of Staff to the Governor, Akpe has the capacity and requisite experience to execute the onerous functions of his new office.

”Akpe isn’t just the best to fill the vacant position of Deputy Governor of the state, but one of most cool headed leaders of the state I’ve seen. Infact, he is what could be described as square peg in a square hole.

“He has both the administrative and political capabilities needed for the office of the deputy governor.

“He is God fearing, he has indebth experience and knowledge to carry out the tasks of the office of the deputy governor. He is not just a politician, but one with a difference. He is a regional Pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“We will continue to pray for him and the Governor to succeed even in the future. Dr Peter Akpe is a good hearted individual, and I know he is a big plus to the ASSURED Prosperity administration of the Governor”, the firm management said.

Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa