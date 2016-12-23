Good Governance: Edo Seeks Media’s Partnership

The Edo State Gov

ernment, has solicited the support and partnership of the media to actualise its campaign promises to the people.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, made the plea when he hosted media practitioners at an annual-get- together in his residence in Benin.

Shaibu said the Godwin Obaseki-led government was poised to better the lot of the people, adding that the role of the media was vital to achieving government’s mandates.

The deputy governor said aside helping to sell policies and programmes of the government, the media should educate and sensitise the people on its programmes.

Shaibu said that for any government to succeed, the media must play vital intermediary role between the government and the governed.

The Edo Council Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Roland Osakue, commended the deputy governor for recognising the role of the media, especially during the Christmas season.

He said Shaibu’s open door policy had endeared him to media practitioners in the state and urged him not to deviate from it.

Journalists from all the media houses in the state were feted by the deputy governor during the annual “Breakfast Meeting with journalists’’.