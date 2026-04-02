Sports
Chelsea Record Biggest Loss in Premier League History
Chelsea have announced the biggest pre-tax loss in Premier League history.
The £262m deficit for 2024-25 eclipses the £197.5m lost by Manchester City in 2011.
It comes despite Chelsea bringing in £490.9m in revenue, which the club said is the second highest total in their history.
In 2024-25 the Blues won the Uefa Conference League and Club World Cup, and finished fourth in the Premier League.
The club insist they remain compliant with financial regulations such as Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) which allow losses of £105m over three years.
Figures used to calculate this are different to the pure pre-tax loss.
Chelsea have spent more than £1bn on players since BlueCo took over in 2022, signing a raft of younger players on long-term contracts.
Uefa fined the club £26.7m at the start of the season for breaching squad?cost ratio rules and is also monitoring them over a three?year period.
Sources disclosed that the reported losses include fines, among them the £10.75m Premier League sanction relating to agent payments made under Roman Abramovich’s ownership, as well as write?offs in the accounts for high?profile players such as Raheem Sterling, who was released, and Mykhailo Mudryk, who is being investigated over a failed drugs test.
Chelsea believe income will be at record levels in their next accounts, with an extra £85m earned from winning the Club World Cup, plus about £80m in television revenue from the Champions League.
The loss is less than the £355m quoted on Uefa’s benchmarking report last month.
That figure is understood to be a result of sales between two clubs in a multi-club model being excluded, with Chelsea having the same owners as French outfit Strasbourg.
Chelsea also revealed their women’s team lost £17.1m in 2024-25, with revenue at £21.3m.
It is important to note that Chelsea have not yet released their full accounts, which will soon be published at Companies House and are expected to provide a more detailed picture.
The only information currently available is from the statement made by Chelsea on yesterday.
“People ask whether Chelsea are a football club or a hedge?fund experiment. I don’t think these accounts offer any clearer answer. We are still waiting to see the full picture on Companies House,” said football finance expert Kieran Maguire.
He said the figures highlighted the importance of Champions League football to a club that is currently sixth in the league.
Sports
Lewandowski Leads Top Stars Missing From W/Cup Roll Call
One of the greatest strikers of the past 15 years, Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, is among the big names who will not be playing at the 2026 World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico.
The 37-year-old Barcelona striker, who has scored 89 goals for his country, was not able to inspire his side as they lost 3-2 in Stockholm against Sweden in Tuesday’s play-off final.
Lewandowski, who won the German Bundesliga title on 10 occasions, twice with Borussia Dortmund and then in eight successive seasons with Bayern Munich, before winning La Liga twice with Barca, may have played in his last major international tournament.
Lewandowski captained Poland at the World Cup in 2018, but did not score in Russia as his country came bottom of the group. He had a better tournament four years later in Qatar, scoring twice as Poland reached the last 16 before losing to France.
He netted four times in Group G in 2026 qualifying only for Poland to finish three points behind the Netherlands, before losing to Sweden on Tuesday.
Another star that will be missing in action at the mundial is Gialuigui Donnarumma of Italy.
Italy lost in the World Cup play-offs for a third successive qualifying tournament
Gianluigi Donnarumma has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season since he moved from Paris St-Germain for £26m in September, after helping the French club win the Champions League last season.
Despite being player of the tournament as Italy won the 2020 European Championship, he misses out on a World Cup again after Italy lost 4-1 on penalties to Bosnia-Herzegovina on Tuesday.
Serhou Guirassy is Fourth in the list of Bundesliga top scorers this season
Serhou Guirassy has established himself as one of most prolific strikers playing in Europe, with 62 goals in the German Bundesliga over the past three seasons, while no player scored more than his 13 goals in the Champions League in 2024-25.
But he will not be at the World Cup as his country Guinea went out in the first round of African qualifying, finishing fourth in their group, with only four wins and three draws from their 10 matches.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia helped Paris St-Germain become European champions last season, scoring in the 5-0 final win over Inter Milan, and he came 12th in the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards.
But Georgia had a miserable campaign in World Cup qualifying as they only picked up three points from a group that contained Spain, Turkey and Bulgaria.
Victor Osimhen has scored 26 goals for club and country this season
Victor Osimhen helped Napoli win Serie A in 2023 before moving to Galatasaray, where he grabbed 26 goals in 30 games to take them to the Turkish title last season.
Nigeria drew five of their 10 matches in the first group phase as they finished one point behind winners South Africa, but then had a second chance in the following play-off.
With Osimhen already substituted, Nigeria lost on penalties to DR Congo to miss out on the World Cup.
Dominik Szoboszlai has scored 12 goals for Liverpool this season
Liverpool and Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has impressed this season and scored some stunning long-range goals.
But he will not be at the World Cup after his country let a 2-1 lead slip in their final group game with the Republic of Ireland scoring twice in injury time to clinch a spot in the play-offs and eliminate Hungary.
Sports
Para Games: Team Rivers Wins 53 Medals On Day 5 … Director Praise Athletes
Sports
Ondo Women Shine At Gov Diri Wrestling Classics
Ondo State wrestlers dominated the women’s events on Day six of the fourth Governor Douye Diri Wrestling Classics in Yenagoa on Monday, claiming gold medals in two of the four women’s freestyle categories.
African champion Khadijat Idris of Ondo State led the charge in the 55kg division, defeating rising talent Mary Ayeloh of Bayelsa State by technical superiority to claim gold. Happiness Soso of Delta State and Augustine Rhoda of Lagos State took bronze medals in the category.
Damola Ojo also flew the Ondo flag proudly in the 76kg event, retaining her title after defeating all opponents in a round-robin format. Nigeria Army wrestler Laide Ojo settled for silver, while Juliet Ogo of Bayelsa State and Mercy Alison of Abia State each claimed bronze.
In the 62kg category, Patience Kakanda of Bayelsa State produced the upset of the day, defeating Nigeria Army’s Precious Tieberi 3-1 in the final to be crowned the new champion. Isioma Abojei of Delta State and Blessing Apah of Dynamite Club won bronze medals.
Rivers State’s Esther Asaolu also retained her title in the 59kg division, overcoming all her opponents in the round-robin format, with Patience Opuene of Bayelsa State finishing as runner-up.
In the men’s events, Solomon Ulabo of Bayelsa State claimed gold in the 79kg category, with Kpum Ayibasisei of Edo State taking silver and Rasheed Saliu of Ondo State and Ebisindei Okorie of Dynamite Club winning bronze. NewLife Ebikeme of Bayelsa State won the 92kg gold, ahead of Perezidei Obaze of Edo State in silver position, while Tobechukwu Udeh of the Nigeria Army and Timilehin Adekanmi of Ondo State claimed bronze medals.
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