Chelsea Record Biggest Loss in Premier League History 

Chelsea have announced the biggest pre-tax loss in Premier League history.

The £262m deficit for 2024-25 eclipses the £197.5m lost by Manchester City in 2011.

It comes despite Chelsea bringing in £490.9m in revenue, which the club said is the second highest total in their history.

In 2024-25 the Blues won the Uefa Conference League and Club World Cup, and finished fourth in the Premier League.

The club insist they remain compliant with financial regulations such as Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) which allow losses of £105m over three years.

Figures used to calculate this are different to the pure pre-tax loss.

Chelsea have spent more than £1bn on players since BlueCo took over in 2022, signing a raft of younger players on long-term contracts.

Uefa fined the club £26.7m at the start of the season for breaching squad?cost ratio rules and is also monitoring them over a three?year period.

Sources disclosed that the reported losses include fines, among them the £10.75m Premier League sanction relating to agent payments made under Roman Abramovich’s ownership, as well as write?offs in the accounts for high?profile players such as Raheem Sterling, who was released, and Mykhailo Mudryk, who is being investigated over a failed drugs test.

Chelsea believe income will be at record levels in their next accounts, with an extra £85m earned from winning the Club World Cup, plus about £80m in television revenue from the Champions League.

The loss is less than the £355m quoted on Uefa’s benchmarking report last month.

That figure is understood to be a result of sales between two clubs in a multi-club model being excluded, with Chelsea having the same owners as French outfit Strasbourg.

Chelsea also revealed their women’s team lost £17.1m in 2024-25, with revenue at £21.3m.

It is important to note that Chelsea have not yet released their full accounts, which will soon be published at Companies House and are expected to provide a more detailed picture.

The only information currently available is from the statement made by Chelsea on yesterday.

“People ask whether Chelsea are a football club or a hedge?fund experiment. I don’t think these accounts offer any clearer answer. We are still waiting to see the full picture on Companies House,” said football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

He said the figures highlighted the importance of Champions League football to a club that is currently sixth in the league.