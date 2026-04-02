Congo Secure World Cup Ticket

The Democratic Republic of Congo qualified for their first World Cup in 52 years after Axel Tuanzebe’s extra-time goal gave them a 1-0 win over Jamaica in their intercontinental play-off final at the Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico.

In the build-up, Tuanzebe had said that the game was the biggest of his career and the former England youth international, who was born in Bunia, a city affected by the ongoing conflict in eastern DR Congo, has now written his name into Congolese football history.

While Leopards striker Cedric Bakambu twice had goals correctly ruled out for offside during normal time, it was no surprise that a tight encounter needed the extra 30 minutes to settle things.

And it was Tuanzebe who was in the right place at the right time, using his torso to almost run the ball into the goal after Brian Cipenga’s in-swinging corner took a nick off the top of Jamaica defender Joel Latibeaudiere and cannoned into the onrushing Burnley man in the 100th minute.

Celebrations were paused temporarily while the officials checked for a potential handball, but the video assistant referee (VAR) eventually decided the ball had not brushed Tuanzebe’s arm.

Jamaica were hoping to reach their second World Cup, having played at France 1998, but failed to carve out any real opportunities for an equaliser.

Instead, it is DR Congo who take their place in Group K at the expanded 48-team tournament, facing Portugal in their opening match in Houston on 17 June before ties against Colombia and Uzbekistan.

This was the first meeting between the sides, having been drawn together in pathway one of Fifa’s intercontinental play-offs, with both coming into the match off the back of morale-boosting wins.

A single goal from Wrexham striker Bailey Cadamarteri was enough to help Jamaica past New Caledonia in Friday’s play-off semi-final, while DR Congo warmed up with a 2-0 win in their friendly against Bermuda.

The Central Africans had advanced straight into the play-off final courtesy of their world ranking, sitting 49th with Jamaica 68th.

But the Leopards had certainly worked hard to make it this far, this was their 13th qualifier in a campaign which began back in November 2023.

Sebastien Desabre’s team finished second behind Senegal in their group before overcoming Cameroon and Nigeria in African play-offs to set up this encounter in the heart of Mexico.

Congo had the better of the early chances, with Bakambu’s first offside effort coming in the fifth minute, poking home from inside the six-yard box from Meschack Elia’s low ball.

Elia then saw his near-post effort from a tight angle thwarted by a mix of goalkeeper Andre Blake and the post.

But the Reggae Boyz grew into the contest as the half wore on, with interim coach Rudolph Speid, who replaced former England boss Steve McLaren after he quit in November, watching on tensely.

First, Kasey Palmer’s goal-bound effort from the edge of the area was blocked by Chancel Mbema on the half hour.

And shortly before the break, Leon Bailey’s left-foot fizzer from distance flashed across goal.

Blake saved well from Bakambu’s long-range curl early in the second half before Bailey’s diving header at the far post flew just wide.

Bakambu had the ball in the net again with five minutes to go, but substitute Theo Bongonda had strayed beyond the last man before laying on the assist.

The Congolese largely controlled extra time and should have finished off the game late on once they had taken the lead, with Watford midfielder Edo Kayembe blazing over with the goal gaping after a counter attack.

But Tuanzebe’s strike, his first for his country, was ultimately enough to see them over the line.

Congo fans have been waiting a long time to right the wrongs of their solitary World Cup campaign in 1974.